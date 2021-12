For female students in Penn State Behrend’s engineering programs, being in the minority isn’t intimidating. It’s motivating. “The first time I had a laboratory class, I was the only woman in the class, and I didn’t like it,” said Hannah Duncan, a plastics engineering technology major. “I didn’t even know how to work a wrench. But having a class with all guys motivated me to work double-time. It pushed me to learn to do things on my own.”

