Airbnb Lists 'Home Alone' House With Booby Traps — Celebrate The Holiday With An Immersive Film Experience: Photos

By OK! Staff
Ok Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a holiday wish come true! The Home Alone house can now be yours for one-night-only. Airbnb is renting out the famed home — located in the suburbs of Chicago in Winnetka, Illinois — for all filthy animals and guests looking to step into the McCallister family's shoes for one night...

okmagazine.com

