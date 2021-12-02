ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Anime Training Simulator codes – free yen

pockettactics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing an OP anime character isn’t as easy as it looks – you need to train to be the best. And the fast-paced Roblox game, Anime Training Simulator, has you doing just that. Fight powerful enemies from your favourite anime, use spirit to increase your strength, and enter exciting new worlds...

www.pockettactics.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous 80s Anime Gems That Every Fan Must Watch

Marvelous Videos presents ten underrated anime gems from the 1980s…. Back in the day when Blockbuster was still in business, there used to be an entire video section dedicated to Japanimation. That was the neologistic term at the time to describe any animated product coming out of Japan. These days,...
COMICS
pockettactics.com

Figure Fantasy tier list and reroll guide

If you fantasise about your figure collection springing to life in the middle of the night (a la Toy Story with waifus) then Figure Fantasy is just up your street. This 3D figure-themed idle mobile game invites you on an adventure in a miniature world revolving around strategic battles and crisp visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Genshin Impact Codes November 2021: New codes for Free Primogems

Genshin Impact Codes November 2021:Genshin Impact’s developer miHoYo regularly provides redeemable promotion codes for players to claim various in-game items and benefits. They offer users free Primogems, the game’s premium currency that usually costs real money. In-game currency Mora and various Character EXP Materials are also common inclusions in these...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promo Codes#Yen#Text Box#Dog Piece#Active
pockettactics.com

Tower Defense Shinobi codes – free fishcakes

Tower Defense Shinobi is a Roblox game based around, you guessed it, tower defence. Hunt down and gather units based on your favourite Naruto characters, and use them to protect your base from waves of enemies. Level up to gather stronger anime characters, earn currency, and work out fresh strategies in this fun Roblox experience.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Garena Free Fire November 2021 Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire has garnered quite a bit of popularity lately. It is a popular adventure-driven battle-royale game which is highly rated on the Google Play Store. Like every battle-royale players can form their own strategies, landing positions, and pick up their favorite weapons by looking for them in the battlefield. Players can also redeem codes to get rare supplies added to their inventory.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

CUE! Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, January 7 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Liber Entertainment's CUE! voice actress-training smartphone game announced on Sunday that the anime will premiere on January 7 in the late-night Animeism programming block on MBS, TBS, and other channels. The site also revealed new visuals for the anime and the anime's YouTube channel began streaming the anime's second promotional video.
COMICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fan recreates Spirited Away's train scene in Animal Crossing

If there ever was a single moment in video games that highlights how wildly creative fans can be, it might be this tribute to Spirited Away in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Over on Animal Crossing’s subreddit, user Pepper_Gecko shared their meticulously-crafted island recreation of the famous train scene from the 2001 animated film Spirited Away. Anyone that’s seen the film undoubtedly remembers the surreal, chill, yet bizarrely haunting scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s magnum opus. It’s one of the most ionic moments from arguably the most influential animated film of the past two decades.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
pockettactics.com

Hyrule Historia and other Nintendo collector’s books are up to 83% off for Cyber Monday

Nintendo has a long history of creating games with sprawling worlds and complex histories. The Mario and Zelda series have both been around for more than 30 years, and with both new titles (such as Breath of the Wild 2) and remastered originals appearing each year, these beloved universes just keep growing. If you’re someone who can’t get enough of Nintendo and its history, you’ll be delighted to hear that The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia, and Playing With Power: NES Classics have all received substantial discounts in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. Due to the nature of these sales, it is quite possible that they will be gone by tomorrow, so you’ll want to grab them quicker than your favourite Mario Kart power-up.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Smash some bros with 29% off the PowerA Extreme Party Pack

Cyber Monday is a great time to grab some bargains, especially if you happen to be a Nintendo Switch lover. It’s not often that you can catch officially licensed Nintendo items on the cheap, but that all changes for a few special days. If you’re after not one, but three, new Switch controllers, we’ve found an offer you can’t refuse. Right now on Amazon US, you can grab the PowerA Extreme Party Pack – which includes three GameCube style controllers – for $84.99. That’s a massive saving of 29%.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Pokémon BDSP Ditto locations

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Ditto is a mysterious little pink blob that can transform into a flawless copy of its enemies and breed with almost any other ‘mon. This makes it a very handy Pokémon to catch. Whether you want to take it into battle or hand it over to the daycare centre in hopes of picking up some eggs.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Figure Fantasy – the toys we want to see

If there’s one thing we love about mobile gaming, it’s that you can bet that anything and everything will eventually get its own game. Now, as fans of Japanese figurines, we have something new to get obsessed with thanks to the new idle RPG Figure Fantasy from the creative minds of KomoeGame.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Atlus reveals 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is coming to Switch

Having first released in 2019 on Playstation 4, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has amassed a large following and has been praised for its beautiful art style, intricate stories, and engaging gameplay. Developed by Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, and Published by Atlus, well-known for the Persona series, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has shipped over 500,000 copies to date.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

The Figure Fantasy open beta launches worldwide

There are many different mobile games out there, hundreds of thousands of them, so it’s not often that a new one comes along that seems like a fresh idea. However, Komoe Technology’s new title, Figure Fantasy, looks to bring something different to the table. The game is now in open beta, and features physically based rendering on anime figures with auto battler gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Lego Star Wars: Castaways review – WILSON!

The Lego Star Wars franchise is being treated well by Apple this year. First Lego Star Wars Battles hit Apple Arcade – a real-time strategy game that emphasises PvP – and now Lego Star Wars: Castaways is here. If you’re wondering what the game entails, the word ‘castaways’ is a good indicator.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Eight of the best Super Mario toys and gifts for Christmas

Right now, Mario is one of the most iconic and recognisable video game characters of all time, and with the new Mario movie due to premiere next year, the little Italian plumber’s popularity is set to grow even more. The fact that he has starred in so many fantastic Mario games are accessible to all ages, meaning any gamer, young or old, can enjoy his whimsical adventures. His enormous popularity means that Super Mario toys can make excellent choices for gamer gifts this holiday season.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy Game Gets Manga

Shūei Takagi draws manga adaptation of PS4/PS5 game about female Zeon pilots. The January 2022 issue of Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine revealed last Friday that Bandai Namco Entertainment's Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy game for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 is inspiring a manga adaptation by Shūei Takagi that will debut in the magazine's next issue on December 25.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

An Another Eden Chrono Cross crossover is potentially happening

Listen up, JRPG fans. A new crossover is coming to Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, and it’s with a mysterious Square Enix title. More details on what to expect from the collaboration are coming as part of a livestream on December 4, this coming Saturday. However, a teaser is available on the game’s website, which has got the rumour mill spinning.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Speed things up with 37% off Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some decent deals out there for you, and we took it upon ourselves to find you one. If you like living life in the fast lane, you might enjoy Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, which is currently on offer at Amazon US for $25.00 on Nintendo Switch – that’s a huge saving of 37%.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy