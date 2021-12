Reviews following the season reliever Craig Kimbrel put together for the Chicago White Sox were not very good and that is an understatement. However, that could actually turn out to be a good omen for both parties in 2022. The White Sox exercised a $16 million team option in the offseason, which led to speculation the team would look to move him and see what they could get via trade.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO