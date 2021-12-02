ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymize data in real time with KEDA and Rook

By Huamin Chen, Yuval Lifshitz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData privacy and data protection have become increasingly important globally. More and more jurisdictions have passed data privacy protection laws to regulate operators that process, transfer, and store data. Data pseudonymization and anonymization are two common practices that the IT industry turns to in order to comply with such...

