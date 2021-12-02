ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dril-Quip (DRQ) Announces Appointment of Kyle McClure as Chief Financial Officer

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Kyle F. McClure as its Vice President and Chief...

www.streetinsider.com

AdWeek

Adweek Appoints Juliette Morris as Chief Executive Officer

New York, NY – December 3, 2021 – Adweek, the leading source of news and insights covering marketing, media, and technology, today announced that Juliette Morris will join the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Morris comes to Adweek with more than 20 years of operational, management and marketing experience,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Identiv Appoints Justin Scarpulla as Chief Financial Officer

Strategic SpaceX and Semiconductor Industry Financial Leader Joins to Lead Company Growth. Identiv, Inc., a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), announced Justin Scarpulla will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective December 6, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jordan Glazier,...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Promotes Leslie Swanson to Chief Operating Officer and Appoints Andrew Wingrove as Chief Commercial Officer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leader in the outlet industry, announced today the promotion of Leslie Swanson from Executive Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Andrew Wingrove to the role of Chief Commercial Officer. In these new roles, Swanson will continue to play a critical role in driving and maintaining operational results within the company, while Wingrove will focus on the brand's customer experience and loyalty.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Glassdoor Appoints New Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer And Chief Financial Officer

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today announced three new executive appointments: Andy Chen as chief product officer, Rodrigo Oliveira as chief technology officer and Owen Humphries as chief financial officer. All appointments are effective immediately. Marketing Technology News: Innovid’s CTV and Video Technology Now Available...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Noram Announces Appointment of President and Chief Operating Officer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSX.V:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB: NRVTF) today announced the appointment of Peter A. Ball as President and Chief Operating Officer. The addition of Mr. Ball strengthens Noram's Senior Management team as its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada continues to transition from an advanced exploration project to a potential company-making development-stage asset with the imminent completion of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").
BUSINESS
aithority.com

1NCE Appoints Ivo Rook As Chief Operating Officer

Former Senior Vice President at T-Mobile / Sprint to lead global expansion. SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom recently invested $50 million in 1NCE. Rook strengthens 1NCE’s position as one of the fastest-growing IoT solutions providers; currently available in more than 100 countries. 1NCE, the inventor of the first global IoT Flat...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Delta Apparel (DLA) Appoints Simone Walsh as Chief Financial Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Simone Walsh as the Company’s Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer. Deborah Merrill submitted her resignation, but has agreed to continue working with the Company on an orderly transition of her responsibilities to Ms. Walsh through January 22, 2022.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

DNA Payments Grows Its Senior Management With Appointment of Lloyd Hutchinson as Chief Commercial Officer and Andras Mecser as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2021-- DNA Payments Group (the Group), one of the largest independent, vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU, is delighted to welcome Lloyd Hutchinson as the Group’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Andras Mecser as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This press release features multimedia....
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Virion Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Sue Currie, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Virion Therapeutics, LLC announced the recent appointment of Sue Currie, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Sue Currie has 20+ years of strategic, operational, and scientific leadership experience in clinical research and development programs, from the discovery phase to post-launch, with a focus on cancers and infectious diseases. Prior to joining Virion, she was Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs, at Nektar Therapeutics where she had responsibilities that included global executive and corporate leadership roles within the Company and was a core member of the Research and Development senior leadership team. Prior to Nektar, Dr. Currie held Senior positions at Genentech/Roche and Health Interactions, the latter of which she oversaw all US Operations and a team of almost 200 persons. She has authored numerous pivotal scientific publications in both immuno-oncology, as well as infectious diseases, including HIV, HCV, and Coinfection treatment guidelines.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

PPG appoints Irene Tasi as chief growth officer

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021-- PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Irene Tasi as chief growth officer (CGO), effective December 6, 2021. In this newly created role – which reports to PPG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael McGarry – Tasi will lead and accelerate PPG’s growth agenda with responsibility for corporate strategy, long-range planning, marketing, brand and sales excellence, digital, market-driven innovation, and new growth initiatives. She will be based at PPG’s global headquarters in Pittsburgh and serve as a member of the company’s Operating Committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Plymouth Rock Technologies Announces Resignation of Its Chief Financial Officer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Plymouth, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTC: PLRTF) (FSE: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing detection apparatus and unmanned technologies, today announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Zara Kanji.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Express (EXPR) Announces Antonio Lucio Appointed to Board of Directors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Board of Directors of fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) has named Antonio J. Lucio as a Class III director, effective today. Mr. Lucio, 61, is the Founder & Principal of 5S Diversity and an...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Onfido Appoints Nate Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer

Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication provider, today announced the appointment of Nate Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer. Skinner brings over 20 years of marketing and sales experience from some of the world’s most successful enterprise software companies to Onfido’s executive team. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Matt...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Contentsquare Appoints Kat Borlongan as Chief Impact Officer

Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, today announced the appointment of Kat Borlongan to the newly created position of Chief Impact Officer (CIO). As Chief Impact Officer, Kat will lead Contentsquare’s efforts to extend the company mission into areas that deliver greater impact, focusing beyond revenue growth. Borlongan will also work closely with leadership and the entire Contentsquare team to achieve high standards for the company’s end users (digital trust and privacy), employees (DE&I) and the planet (sustainability).
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Point32Health appoints chief people officer, market president

Point32Health announced a pair of appointments Nov. 30, naming Peter Church as chief people officer and Phil Barr as president of government and commercial markets. Mr. Church, who joins the payer from Avangrid Energy, has leadership experience at UnitedHealth Group and Aetna. His new role will involve developing human resources strategy and talent management.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Manulife Financial (MFC) Appoints May Tan to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Manulife (NYSE: MFC) today announced that May Tan has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2021. Ms. Tan is a senior financial services executive who has held a...
BUSINESS
pctonline.com

ServiceTitan Appoints Bhasin as Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES — Anmol Bhasin has joined ServiceTitan as chief technology officer. Most recently serving as senior vice president of engineering for Einstein AI and Search initiatives at Salesforce, Bhasin brings nearly two decades of expertise in software engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, distributed systems and building consumer technology products.
BUSINESS

