Early detection of autism in children has improved, but disparities remain, CDC studies suggest

After more than a year and a half of living under a global pandemic, the idea of catching the flu almost feels like a distant memory. But even as life slowly begins to return to normal, the truth is that becoming infected with influenza can still be a harrowing experience. While each year changes in severity, the 2018 to 2019 flu season saw an estimated 29 million illnesses, 13 million flu-related medical visits, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 28,000 flu deaths, according to the data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As always, doctors are urging the public to get their flu shots to help shore up their immunity—especially amid concerns the flu virus could come roaring back after flu cases were tamped down by COVID-19 preventions last winter. But according to new research, there's one supplement that can help cut your risk of developing severe flu symptoms. Read on to see what you should be taking to give your body another line of defense.

