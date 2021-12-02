ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early detection of autism in children has improved, but disparities remain, CDC studies suggest

By CNN Newsource
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly detection of autism in children has improved, but disparities remain in practices to identify and diagnose the condition, according to studies published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children born in 2014 were 50% more likely to receive an autism diagnosis or special education...

