Madison, WI

Center for Black Excellence and Culture announces $5 million raised, unveils design

By Robert Chappell
Madison365
Madison365
 2 days ago
The Center for Black Excellence and Culture today announced it had raised $5 million toward its capital campaign goal of $36 million — including a $2 million commitment from Summit Credit Union, the largest donation in the credit union’s history — to build a three-story, 65,000-square-foot cultural center on six acres...

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

