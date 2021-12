The three companies, which received the awards under the agency’s Commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) Destinations program, are:. NASA received eleven proposals in total, director of commercial spaceflight Phil McAlister said Thursday. He added that of the three chosen proposals, there was a diversity of technical concepts and a variety of logistical and launch vehicle options offered. “This diversity not only enhances the likelihood of success of NASA strategy, but it also leads to a high degree of innovation, which is critical in most commercial space endeavors,” he said.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO