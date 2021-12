Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CSW Industrials, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSWI) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Bobby Griffin as an independent director. This appointment expands CSWI’s Board to eight members, seven of whom are independent and three, or 37.5%, of whom are diverse in gender or ethnicity. Mr. Griffin serves on two CSWI Board Committees: Nominating and Corporate Governance, which includes CSWI’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts in its oversight responsibilities, and Compensation and Talent Development, which includes CSWI’s Diversity and Inclusion efforts in its oversight.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO