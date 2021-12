Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.97% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO