Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Announces Proposed Public Offering, Size not Disclosed

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced a $200 million underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company and certain selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million of the shares of the Company's common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company other than up to 200,000 shares of the Company's common stock that may be sold by the selling stockholders in connection with the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO