Build Back Better will help seniors, home care workers

Over the past two years, there have been many articles and letters to the editor emphasizing that many of our most vulnerable and marginalized citizens of the Shore have disproportionally suffered inequities during this tragic pandemic. For essential workers and their families, hopelessness and despair are never far from their thresholds. Inadequate and inaccessible health care, poor or nonexistent broadband service, job insecurity, poor housing, lack of affordable childcare, services to the elderly, and other pressures have had a devastating impact on our families and friends. For far too long, there seemed to be no immediate or long-term solutions to these overwhelming societal problems.

