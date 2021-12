U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore service operators see opportunity in the early stages of the U.S. offshore wind industry – and its impending shortage of suitable workboats. With two Northeast projects approved by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and 12 construction and operations plans submitted, “what you will be seeing over the next 24 months…is these churning through the process,” said Liz Burdock, CEO and president of the Business Network for Offshore Wind, at a Thursday breakfast meeting at the International WorkBoat Show.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO