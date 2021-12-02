ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hochul urges calm as fifth case of Omicron variant found in New York

North Country Public Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren DeWittGov. Hochul says omicron variant in New York is no cause for alarm. Five cases of the Omicron variant have been found in New York as of Friday morning, four of which are in New York City. The news comes as new cases of COVID-19 continue to spike...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

News 8 WROC

Sen. Schumer requests ‘surge’ of at-home COVID tests for New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — One of the state’s top representative is pushing for more COVID testing resources this winter. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, D-NY, requested the federal government to send a “surge” of at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to New York community health centers and their mobile sites. According to Senator Schumer, these testing strategies […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
kunm.org

New Mexico hospital officials urge calm on omicron

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in 10 states as of Friday, Dec. 3, including our neighbors in Colorado and Utah. While the variant is causing concern, New Mexico hospital officials earlier this week urged the public to not panic, but remain vigilant. The New York Times reports...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

New York records FIVE cases of COVID Omicron variant, raising US total to eight, as Governor Kathy Hochul says there's 'no cause for alarm' and Bill de Blasio warns that more will follow

Five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in New York state, officials said on Thursday. 'New York State has confirmed five cases of the Omicron variant,' Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. 'Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread.'
PUBLIC HEALTH
City
New York City, NY
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
North Country Public Radio

Hochul says an Upstate mask mandate would be "almost impossible"

Governor Kathy Hochul was asked Thursday about the spiking COVID-19 rates across Upstate New York, including the North Country. She was asked if they could require crackdowns, like mask mandates or requiring vaccination proof for indoor dining. New York City has both, and its COVID-19 rates are far lower than the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

New York sets private sector vaccine mandate

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced a blanket Covid-19 vaccine mandate for the private sector in the United States' biggest city, starting from late December. The order goes further than a nationwide mandate set by President Joe Biden for companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate workers by January 4 that has been stalled by court suspensions. "As of today we are going to announce a first-in-the-nation measure -- our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sector employers across the board," de Blasio said on MSNBC, adding that it would take effect December 27. Vaccine mandates have a long history in the United States but have generally been issued by cities or states.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Andrew Cuomo
North Country Public Radio

North Country hospitals fill up as COVID infections surge

Hospitals around the North Country are filling up as new COVID-19 infections surge throughout the region. Nearly 2,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 people died due to the disease across the ten North Country counties and Akwesasne since Friday, Dec. 3. Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Connecticut Man Who Tested Positive For Omicron Variant Resting At Home With Mild Symptoms, Gov. Lamont Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Omicron variant continues to spread, and more cases have been confirmed in Connecticut and New York City. Officials said Sunday a Connecticut man in his 60s from Hartford County started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated. His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center. Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild. “The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to the hospital,” he told CBS...
CBS New York

COVID-19 Update: Researchers Say Omicron Variant Could Quickly Outpace Delta Variant In Cases Across The U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As more countries report cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, scientists in the U.S. are analyzing tens of thousands of virus samples, looking for the new strain. It is a complicated laboratory process that CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports is key is to understand how contagious and how serious a disease the strain can cause. Health officials around the world are concerned about the new variant because it has a never-before-seen number of mutations in the genes that code for the spike proteins which the virus uses to enter human cells. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
North Country Public Radio

Biden's new winter COVID plan will reimburse you for at-home tests

President Biden announced Thursday that private health insurance plans will soon reimburse people who buy over-the-counter, at-home rapid tests for the coronavirus — one of a series of steps the White House is planning in order to encourage better detection and prevention of COVID-19 this winter. Speaking at the National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Biden Urges Calm in the Face of Omicron Variant: ‘A Cause for Concern, Not a Cause for Panic’

President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 threatens to begin a rampage across the globe. “This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” Biden said in an address from the White House. We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicines, best scientists, and we’re learning more every single day. We’ll fight this variant with scientific and … knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion.”
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

