LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Four Larose residents are in custody after deputies found suspected methamphetamine hidden inside a loaf of bread during a traffic stop. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were investigating 46-year-old Reggie Estay for selling drugs and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Nov. 9, deputies found Estay driving in the central area of the parish and stopped him.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 21 DAYS AGO