Why It’s Still So Important For The Future of Our Youth. As young people transition back to school at such a time as the existing global pandemic, there is bountiful room for more discussions on the state of our children, their futures, and how we must craft further avenues for their healthy development. Since March of 2020, the onset of stay-at-home orders, business shutdowns and virtual schooling, systemic disparities throughout communities of color have only amplified. As there is no time as the present, diving deeper into the reservoirs of Black resilience by way of our creativity and originality through art remains an integral topic, often debated.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO