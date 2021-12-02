ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pitt adds 137 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 17

By Martha Layne
Pitt News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt officials said Thursday that 85 students and 52 employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov. 17 to Nov. 30. According to an email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office, community transmission in the state is high. They reminded members of the Pitt community that masking when...

