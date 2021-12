The Falcons defense played well enough for most of the New England game; in fact, if the offense had mustered anything at all, it would’ve been a great game. The offense, particularly Matt Ryan, was the only reason the Falcons were winning games. The past two weeks, they’ve been as much of the problem as the solution. This isn’t to say the defense is good by any stretch, but they have a few guys that can give Falcons fans hope moving forward.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO