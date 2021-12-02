ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator features Kinect support

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 2 days ago

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator will join Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC on December 7th, and those of you that still own a Kinect sensor and PC can take advantage of the support... if you want to, that is. Xalavier Nelson Jr's name might sound...

www.trueachievements.com

Popular Mechanics

10 of the Best PS4 Games of All Time

About the Expert: Alex McCumbers has played just about every major PS4 release since the console launched in 2013. His website, ForeverClassicGames.com, is a celebration of games from all eras across all systems, including PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. He’s also been published on gaming sites such as Giga Geek Magazine, Marooners’ Rock, and Twin Galaxies, and someday he hopes to write a game narrative of his own.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Current 'Cyberpunk 2077' Owners Will Receive Next-Gen Upgrade for Free

CD Projekt Red has just announced that those who currently own console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving its next-gen update completely for free. The news dropped shortly after the developer confirmed in its Q3 2021 earnings report that the next-gen update for the highly controversial game is finally on track to release in early 2022 after being delayed from the end of 2021. While the offer won’t really affect those who’ve played the game on PC, other gamers running Cyberpunk 2077 on either Xbox or PlayStation will get a free upgrade to maximize performance on both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
Register Citizen

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

How to game share on PS4 and play with a friend on another console

Your PS4 offers two ways to share games — by designating another console as the primary PS4, or by activating Share Play. To give a friend access to your game library, sign in with your PSN account and set that console as your primary PS4. Using Share Play, you can...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

10,000 Battlefield 2042 players have petitioned EA to make one simple change

Battlefield 2042 players have yet another issue to be upset about. This time, it’s around the game’s lack of support for mouse and keyboard on console. Battlefield 2042 player “Shadow” has created a petition in hopes that DICE and EA will add mouse and keyboard support to the console version of Battlefield 2042. It currently has over 10,000 signatures from players.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

Walmart+ members can buy PS5 and Xbox Series X at 9 a.m. PST

The XBox Series X and both versions of the Playstation 5 will go on sale at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST Monday, but there’s a catch: You have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the deal. If you’ve been chasing these coveted consoles since their release last year, this deal is a bit of a no brainer, but it’s worth explaining how Walmart+ works anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Stellaris’ next species pack features aquarium ships and a space dragon

November 22, 2021: Stellaris’ Aquatics Species Pack is available now. Stellaris has another species pack coming out to coincide with the release of the grand strategy game’s 3.2 ‘Herbert’ update. The Aquatics Species Pack, as you might well guess, adds an oceanic origin, along with a marine-themed new civic, trait, and ascension perk. The Aquatic people fly through space in capital ship-sized aquariums, and seek to please the dragon that circles their homeworld.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator Finally Has VR Controller Support

A year on from the launch of its VR headset support, Microsoft Flight Simulator finally has VR controller support too. The implementation came — as promised — by way of last week’s Game of the Year update, which was free for existing owners. VR controllers allow you to navigate the game’s menus but also allow for more direct interaction with plane cockpits. You’ll be able to grab the yoke to steer (though this is done using your stick, not with motion controls) and interact with instruments around the cockpit.
VIDEO GAMES
Ghacks Technology News

New Microsoft Authenticator features for organizations

Microsoft announced four new features for the company's Microsoft Authenticator application for organizations. The new security features improve Microsoft Authenticator's capabilities in several meaningful ways. Two feature additions improve the sign-in experience. The first, Additional context in Microsoft Authenticator approval requests, adds more information to the confirmation prompt. The feature...
SOFTWARE
gizmochina.com

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition to feature Image Fusion Technology

ZTE has already announced that the company will be launching a new variant of its current flagship smartphone Axon 30 Ultra on 25th November in China, which is dubbed as ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition. Ahead of the phone getting officially unveiled, the company has shared another teaser which...
CELL PHONES
pcinvasion.com

Farming Simulator 22: Guides and features hub

Farming Simulator 22 diversifies this long-running series’ formula with a critical new feature: dynamic seasons. As the new backbone of the experience, players are now challenged to work within the confines of nature, planting and harvesting only when the time is right, and selling when demand is at its highest. This new feature is combined with new crops, machinery, locales, and technical features including more graphical effects, better rendering, improved texture streaming, and support for both DirectX 12 and Nvidia DLSS.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Resident Evil 4 remake concept art reportedly leaked by Wesker voice actor

The voice actor for Wesker in the Resident Evil 4 remake, DC Douglas, has reportedly leaked a confidential concept art image of the game with fans. The news comes via an image shared on BewareCreepyVAs’s Twitter account (thanks, VGC) noting that Douglas apparently had already broken a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) by admitting to being the voice actor of Wesker in the Separate Ways part of the Resident Evil 4 remake. The actor then is said to have sent a piece of confidential concept art to some fans, which then began to spread on social media. There isn’t any official word from Capcom suggesting whether this was a real piece of concept art or not. DC Douglas' Twitter account has now been removed, which he has noted on his personal blog is for reasons not connected to this story.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Two Major Cyberpunk 2077 Updates Confirmed for Early 2022

Devs will make sure that the major patch updates would be worth waiting for. After months of absolutely no major news, Cyberpunk 2077 will be having two major updates slated to be released in early 2022. Patch 1.5 will be released around the same time for users who are playing the game on different platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Will Xbox Series X/S Be Available for Christmas 2021? December restock news

The Christmas season is here, and fans are still vying to get their hands on the Xbox Series X/S. The latest consoles from Microsoft are still notoriously hard to track down, going on sale sporadically, and selling out almost instantly. If you’re looking to get one of these as a gift — or even for yourself — this holiday season, we’re here to help. Join us as we look at the Xbox Series X/S Christmas 2021 news.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Clockwork Aquario coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Clockwork Aquario is another title that rises from the ashes thanks to Inin Games. Inin Games is resurrecting another long-lost arcade-era game. Clockwork Aquario will be released digitally for Switch and PlayStation 4 later this year, the company announced today. The classic 2D title from developer Westone is available in solo or co-op mode.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition launches on Xbox and PlayStation

Oddworld fans will be pleased to know that the new Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition is now available on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms providing a new adventure for gamers to enjoy. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game as well as a quick review and a little gameplay to help you decide whether it’s worth playing not.
VIDEO GAMES

