Oklahoma State

USC picks up former Oklahoma recruit Raleek Brown

By Alex Chippin
theScore
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USC train continued to pick up steam Thursday, as the Trojans received a commitment from four-star running back Raleek Brown. Formerly an Oklahoma commit, Brown reopened his recruitment...

www.thescore.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

4-star RB, former Georgia pledge, decommits from Oklahoma following Lincoln Riley departure

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Oklahoma has lost another recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC. On Sunday evening, Brandon Inniss, considered the No. 9 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the nation, announced that he was backing off his pledge to Oklahoma after committing there in August. Now, Treyaun Webb, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 running back in the class of 2023, has followed suit, posting the news on his Twitter account.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

WR Caleb Douglas backs off longtime USC commitment

USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Lincoln Riley
USA Today

Former USC offensive coordinator linked to Oklahoma coaching search

I have spent this Sunday laughing at the craziness of real-time events in the college football coaching carousel. The Lincoln Riley-to-USC rumors which were floated earlier in the day seemed absolutely ridiculous … and then the news broke that Riley was going to become USC’s next head coach. Sometimes, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Oklahoma Sooners RB commit Raleek Brown says Lincoln Riley leaving for USC 'changes everything'

The news that Lincoln Riley has accepted the head-coaching position at USC has already reverberated in the college football recruiting sphere, with ESPN 300 running back and OklahomacommitRaleek Brown telling ESPN that Riley's relocation will impact his recruitment. "That changes everything," Brown said Sunday after ESPN and other outlets reported...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WTOP

Oklahoma picks up pieces after Lincoln Riley leaves for USC

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, school president Joseph Harroz Jr. and interim head football coach Bob Stoops combined to speak for nearly an hour on Monday about plans to steady the program a day after Lincoln Riley left to take over as coach at USC. Many...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma 5-star RB commit Raleek Brown teases potential USC flip after Lincoln Riley news surfaces

Oklahoma head football Lincoln Riley is reportedly heading to USC. One of the biggest things to watch will be how well Riley recruits. At least one five-star prospect committed to Riley with the Sooners indicated he might be willing to make the switch. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back Raleek Brown hails from just about an hour down the road from Riley’s new destination. As the No. 2 running back and No. 34 overall player in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite — and the No. 2 player in California — Brown profiles as the type of player Riley would want to take along.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

The recruiting influence of USC head coach Lincoln Riley

No head coach in college football understands the impact they can have on the recruiting trail more than new USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Only a few worked it as hard as Riley did, a true nine-inning guy in that capacity relevant in the courtship of a target from start to finish, and one who is eloquent and crystal clear in his message to prospects, parents and high school coaches and trainers alike. So with that, I for one thought the Sooners program was on the verge of winning its first National Championship since the year 2000. This 2022 class was going to help push them over the top with the addition of five-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Top247 defensive end Derrick Moore and potentially Marvin Jones Jr., as the coveted edge rusher was set to be back in Norman this week on an unofficial.
COLLEGE SPORTS

