USC picks up former Oklahoma recruit Raleek Brown

No head coach in college football understands the impact they can have on the recruiting trail more than new USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Only a few worked it as hard as Riley did, a true nine-inning guy in that capacity relevant in the courtship of a target from start to finish, and one who is eloquent and crystal clear in his message to prospects, parents and high school coaches and trainers alike. So with that, I for one thought the Sooners program was on the verge of winning its first National Championship since the year 2000. This 2022 class was going to help push them over the top with the addition of five-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Top247 defensive end Derrick Moore and potentially Marvin Jones Jr., as the coveted edge rusher was set to be back in Norman this week on an unofficial.

