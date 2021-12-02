ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top Stories December 2nd

 1 day ago

Here's the latest for Thursday, December 2: Biden renews push for vaccinations; UN locked...

Washington Times

Kataluna Enriquez: 'Miss' Nevada in name only

One of the first questions pondered in Philosophy 101 is this: “If a tree falls in the woods, and there’s no one there to hear it, did it make a noise?”. Accordingly, if a transgender “woman” were to win the title of Miss USA on Monday night, would anyone know it? Not immediately, at least, because the live telecast of the annual pageant has been relegated to a virtually unknown cable channel, FYI.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US Capitol Christmas tree lights up for the season

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of Congress joined together outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday evening to light the official 2021 Capitol Christmas tree. (Dec. 1)
U.S. POLITICS
Biden helps light the National Christmas Tree

President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House Thursday, remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for the optimism he says he feels about the country. (Dec. 2)
U.S. POLITICS
First confirmed US omicron case recorded in Calif.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday, in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa. (Dec. 1)
CALIFORNIA STATE
AP Explains: Justices lean toward abortion limits

The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday signaled it would uphold Mississippi's 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion. (Dec. 1)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Top Three Takeaways – December 2nd, 2021

Is partisanship the answer? Ask the average person that question regardless of the issue and what’s the likely answer going to be? Something just about all of us can agree on, regardless of political persuasion, is that more partisanship isn’t generally a good thing. Now, less ubiquitously, there are times I specifically root for partisanship to win out if it means bad policy proposals won’t become law. A current example being the so-called “Build Back Better” plan in Congress. Nothing happening with Joe Biden’s agenda from here is from better than any of it happening in my book. So, if all Republicans and say, Joe Manchin, can stop it from happening...bring on maximum partisanship for the rest of this Congress. But my purpose for addressing this topic today isn’t about anything that may or may not occur in Congress. It’s about the potential change of some of the most local elections we have in our communities. School board elections. In this year of an awakening, in which parents across the country and right here in South Florida have become more engaged with school boards than at any time in recent memory, changes to the way we elect school board members are being strongly considered in our state legislature. The bill proposed in the state Senate by Joe Gruters took its first big step towards becoming a potential reality in our state on Tuesday when it passed the Senate Ethics and Rules committee on a party-line vote. The effort to introduce partisan school board races was perhaps appropriately...partisan, with the Republicans voting for it, with Democrats opposing it. Now a lot still has to happen in the state legislature before it’s a potential reality, but it’s now officially an issue in Florida that will be under serious consideration in January’s upcoming legislative session. Should the legislature pass it the final decision will be...
POLITICS
Genomic surveillance tracks COVID-19 variants in US

The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples per week since early this year. (Dec. 3)
PUBLIC HEALTH
AP Top Stories November 21 P

Here's the Sunday, November 21: Dozens march in Kenosha following Rittenhouse verdict; Police and protesters clash in Brussels COVID rules demo; Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed PM; Vienna residents visit Christmas market before lockdown.
YOUTUBE
AP Top Stories November 22 A

Here's the latest for Monday November 22nd: Multiple deaths in Wisconsin SUV-parade incident; Closing arguments in Arbery trial; Massive protests in Belgium against COVID restrictions; Two people kidnapped in Haiti released.
ENVIRONMENT
AP Top Stories November 22 P

Here's the latest for Monday, November 22: Police to file homicide charges in Wisconsin parade crash; Closing arguments for men charged in Ahmaud Arbery death; Biden re-nominates Jerome Powell for Fed chair; Target to keep doors closed on Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC SAFETY

