LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell women's basketball plays its first Tuesday night game of the season and is looking to get back to .500 with a win. It's Bucknell's fourth consecutive road game to begin the year, which hasn't happened since the 2014-15 season. With a win, the Bison will even the all-time series with the Gaels at 5-5. Iona is looking to snap a two-game losing skid and improve to 3-2 as well as capture its first win over the Bison since 2010. Like the Bison, the Gaels are at their best when limiting teams through defense and sport the second-best scoring defense in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with 58.3 points allowed per game. Offensively, the Gaels are powered by junior guard Juana Camilion who currently sits 10th in the conference in scoring.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO