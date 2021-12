Mid Michigan College recently gained a new resource thanks to the donation of training equipment from the Central Michigan Manufacturers Association (CMMA). The CMMA donated a Festo Mechatronics Lab to Mid, valued at $9,000, to be used by students in the Advanced Integrated Manufacturing Program (AIM). The training system will provide hands-on experience with mechanical systems including how belt, chain, and gear drives operate and work together as well as safety protocols associated with the equipment. Additionally, students will be able to earn Festo certifications by working with the equipment that will help demonstrate to employers an understanding of the equipment and skill acquisition.

