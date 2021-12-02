ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poster And Trailer For THE LEGEND OF LA LLORONA

Cover picture for the articleTags: Antonio Cupo, Autumn Reeser, The Legend of La Llorona, Zamia Fandiño. Saban Films has released these official poster and trailer for their new horror/thriller THE LEGEND OF LA LLORONA which is set to open In Theaters on January 7, 2022 and will be available On Demand and Digital on January...

theplaylist.net

Guillermo Del Toro Pitched Netflix On A “Far More Esoteric, Weirder, Smaller” Version Of ‘At The Mountains Of Madness’

Of all the projects that Guillermo del Toro has teased over the years, coming close to making but not quite reaching the finish line, his adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s “At the Mountains of Madness” is something still talked about today. Originally developed more than a decade ago, the film was set up to be a big blockbuster for a major studio. Eventually, like so many other projects, ‘Madness’ stalled and eventually never got past the development and scripting stage. But there may just be hope yet for a new version of the film from del Toro. That is, if Netflix is interested.
CNET

Jack Reacher trailer banishes memories of Tom Cruise on Amazon Prime Video

Move over, Tom Cruise. A new Jack Reacher reaches out in the trailer for an Amazon Prime Video series based on Lee Child's best-selling action thriller novels. In this TV version, Alan Ritchson plays the ass-kicking literary hero. Appearing in 26 books, Reacher is a decorated former military policeman who roams the US looking for trouble. The debut season is based on the first book in the series, Killing Floor, in which Reacher tackles a conspiracy in a small town.
IGN

Wired Shut: Watch the Intense Trailer for This Horror Thriller Movie

A disillusioned famous novelist, unable to talk while recovering in his remote mountain home from major reconstructive jaw surgery, is exposed to a life-threatening secret when he receives an unexpected visit from his estranged daughter. Wired Shut, directed by Alexander Sharp, arrives on Digital and VOD on November 30, 2021.
Inverse

You need to watch the most on HBO Max ASAP

What makes a movie premise irresistible? It’s typically different from how movies are pitched to studios and agents. Trying to sell a movie can look like a math problem, suggesting that Plot A + Setting B x Twist C = Story D. But the best films are often the ones that get right to the point.
ComicBook

One of the Most Beloved Action Movies of the '90s Is Heading to Hulu

Happy December, movie fans! A new month means a lot of streaming services are adding new content. Not only are there a ton of holiday movies streaming on Hulu now, but the site is also brimming with some exciting Nicolas Cage content. Earlier this week, the site added the actor's newest hit movie, Pig. Starting today, an older Cage classic is also available to watch on Hulu. You can officially watch the 1997 beloved action/thriller, Con Air.
Variety

Nicolas Cage to Play Dracula in Universal’s ‘Renfield’ Movie

Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula in Universal’s “Renfield,” a monster movie centering not on the infamous vampire, but rather his notorious lackey. The call sheet may be confusing. That’s because Cage is starring alongside another Nic, Nicholas Hoult, who is portraying the unhinged henchman known as Renfield. An origin story, the upcoming film is expected to take place in the present day. It’s not clear how much it will stick to the source material, Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror novel “Dracula.” In the literary thriller, R.M. Renfield was an inmate at a lunatic asylum. He was thought to be suffering from...
First Showing

New US Trailer for Horror 'Achoura' About a Scary Moroccan Legend

"He feeds on children." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a French-Moroccan horror film titled Achoura, finally getting a release in the US this December after originally premiering in 2018. Following raves at Cinepocalypse, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and other fests, the US gets to now witness the terrifying tale of a Moroccan legend. Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them surfaces after twenty years, forcing them to deal with a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend. They will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature from folk lore. "It is sociologically proven that fantasy and horror cinema has always enjoyed a renewed interest from audiences and critics in times of social and economic turmoil," the director explains. Achoura stars Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi, Iván González, Moussa Maaskri, & Mohamed Choubi. It's always cool to see the supernatural forces that haunt other cultures.
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper Shines in Guillermo del Toro’s Glossy Carnival of Souls

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them. “The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
GeekTyrant

The Fantasy Novel THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE Is Getting a Feature Film Adaptation

Augustine Frizzell (Never Goin’ Back, The Last Letter From Your Lover) is set to direct a feature film adaptation of V.E. Schwab’s fantasy novel The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. She will direct the film from a script being written by her husband David Lowery, who has written and directed films such as The Green Knight and Pete’s Dragon. Schwab will produce the film.
pophorror.com

Official Trailer and Poster for Luis Prieto’s Action-Thriller ‘Shattered’

Check out the official trailer for the new action-thriller, Shattered. The film was directed by Luis Prieto and written by David Loughery. It has a wonderful casting including Cameron Monaghan, Frank Grillo, Lilly Krug, Sasha Luss, and John Malkovich. Synopsis for Shattered. In the tradition of Fatal Attraction and Basic...
First Showing

Christine Nyland & Jacob A. Ware in Horror 'An Unquiet Grave' Trailer

"There isn't any right or wrong, there's just what happens." RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for the indie horror drama An Unquiet Grave, which is arriving on VOD starting in January after a streaming run on Shudder earlier this year. The film originally premiered at the 2020 Nightstream Film Festival last year, and was one of the most buzzed about films showing there. A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister to return with him to the site of the accident and perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions. "An Unquiet Grave is an exploration of grief, and the harm we cause when we don't take responsibility for our own healing." Starring Jacob A. Ware & Christine Nyland. This looks like Pet Sematary lite but about reviving a wife not a few dead pets.
ComicBook

Made in Abyss Season 2 Shares New Trailer and Poster

Made in Abyss has shared a new trailer and poster for its upcoming second season! The first season of Made in Abyss was met with quite the cult following back when it initially debuted, but has since gotten an even bigger response in the years that followed thanks to the release of two compilation films and an official sequel film set after the events of the first season. Then it was confirmed that the series would be continuing with an official second season, and now fans have an even better idea of what to expect from these new episodes.
FANGORIA

New SCREAM Poster Series For "Friendskilling"

Scream is celebrating Friendskilling with a brand new series of poster drops. The new posters feature our issue #14 poster ghoul, looming large in the background as the faces of potential victims reflect in that shiny knife of theirs. Just make sure you swap out that knife before you get to carving the turkey. A post on the official Scream Twitter feed rotates through the new posters in a brand new video, giving the art an extra sinister effect. We spy with our Fangtastic eye... fan franchise favorites one Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, Dewey Riley, and soon-to-be fan favorites Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, and... well we'll just let you enjoy these character posters.
flickeringmyth.com

Horror The Darkness of the Road gets a trailer, poster and images

Uncork’d Entertainment has released a trailer for writer-director Eduardo Rodriguez’s upcoming horror The Darkness of the Road which follows a single mother as she searches for her missing daughter on a desolate road while being stalked by a terrifying force; take a look here…. A single mother and her young...
theaggie.org

Commentary: Where are the good movie posters?

Movie posters just aren’t what they used to be, thanks to “Marvelification” rendering them void of creativity. The iconic movie poster is truly a lost art form. It is now a rare occurrence that we pay any mind to the design of a movie’s promotional cover when posters of movies past still adorn many of our walls. Some of these icons have even become infamous, like that of Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” which is often seen as an immediate red flag to have up in one’s room. Of course, there are famous movie posters that have not been vilified, and still function as great pieces of wall decor, including that of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Jaws,” “The Godfather” and even relatively simply designed ones like “The Graduate.”
ComicBook

New Scream Motion Poster Released

Friends getting together to celebrate any manner of occasion is normally an event to look forward to, but a new motion poster for the upcoming Scream reminds us that not all such reunions are as joyful, given that the new film sees reunions that are inspired by terror. Like most of the previous films in the series, this upcoming Scream sees a number of new additions to the cast, though it also marks the return of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, who have appeared in all films in the franchise. Check out the all-new motion poster below before Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.
