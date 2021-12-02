More charges filed from Tupelo motel incident

TUPELO • A Pontotoc man is now facing felony charges in connection with a domestic situation in the parking lot of a Tupelo motel in early November.

Ryan Souter, 34, of Pontotoc, is now accused of felony malicious mischief for the damage he allegedly caused during the Nov. 8 altercation in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel on McCullough Boulevard. He was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with felony malicious mischief. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

According to the Tupelo Police Department crime report, a woman said her child's father showed up at the Super 8 motel before 7 a.m. and hit her Nissan Xterra with a metal pipe, denting the side. He then got inside the SUV and tried to damage the controls.

Audrey Souter, 33, of Pontotoc, was charged with aggravated assault for trying to run over a woman during the same altercation.

The adult victim said a dispute with an ex-boyfriend’s sister had escalated in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel on McCullough Boulevard and that the victim had been run over. Audrey Souter turned herself in to police. Her bond was set at $10,000.