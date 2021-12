There was a moment during last night’s game between the Browns and Ravens that, taken on its own, said some good things about Baker Mayfield. On the Browns’ final drive of the game, Mayfield scrambled away from some pressure, shrugged off what would have more or less been a game-ending sack by Justin Houston, and managed to throw the ball away down the sideline. It was a relatively impressive feat of strength for a guy who has struggled all season with a bum shoulder, knee, and foot injuries. It was just about the only impressive thing Mayfield did all game.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO