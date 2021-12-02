KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm to end the week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 50s. EXTENDED: A cold front continues to work south overnight, leaving us with a northwest breeze and with clear skies we drop down to the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Saturday still looks great, but we'll be about 20 degrees cooler tomorrow as highs reach the low 50s. Another warm front moves in early Sunday and brings a few showers before lunch time and pulls in strong south winds that will send temperatures into the lower 60s by afternoon. The associated cold front with that system moves in Sunday night from the northwest, bringing us back to reality Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Monday is chilly as we struggle to get to 40 degrees, but we remain dry. Our next strong system drops in from the west Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing us some showers with temperatures in the 40s, however a few of our northern counties may see some light flurries overnight before sunrise Wednesday. We have plenty of time to analyze this system as it comes ashore this weekend and it will likely shift a bit in timing and track. As of now, impacts appear low for the middle of the week. After a cool Wednesday, we warm back up into the low 50s Thursday and Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO