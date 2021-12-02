Teaching Assistant (SEN) Term Time Only - Temporary

Pay: FTE £18,517 pro rated depending on contract hours

Start Date: January 2022

We are seeking to appoint a Teaching Assistant on a temporary contract to support a child on a 1:1 basis. The hours of the post 26 - 27.5 hours per week, negotiable for the right candidate, term time only. The successful candidate will have an understanding and caring attitude and will be committed to the school’s learning and development goals. They will have excellent literacy and numeracy skills together with effective oral and written communication skills. We expect all staff to be able to make a positive contribution to all aspects of school life.

Previous experience of working with a child with special educational needs is desirable.

Wentworth Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Offers of employment are subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check and other employment checks.

We reserve the right to close this vacancy early if a suitable candidate is found.

This post is considered to be a customer-facing position; as such it falls within the scope of the Code of Practice on English language requirement for public sector workers. The school, therefore, has a statutory duty under Part 7 of the Immigration Act 2016 to ensure that post holders have a command of spoken English sufficient for the effective performance of the job requirements.

Closing Date: 09/12/2021 at 11:00

Interviews: 14.12.2021

Information about the school

Wentworth Primary School (Acad) is situated near Dartford Heath and is close to the border with the London Borough of Bexley. The School serves its local community in Dartford and Crayford. It is very popular and is regularly oversubscribed. The School is very well resourced in all areas and benefits from ample grounds including our own playing fields. The atmosphere is happy and supportive with an effective team spirit. The Governors and Senior Management offer guaranteed support and CPD opportunities for professional development. We have an Ofsted grading of Good.

Wentworth Primary School is a Non-Smoking environment

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1