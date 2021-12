Happy Black Friday, everyone! Have you hit the stores, yet? Shopped till you dropped? As you ice your sore arms and nurse those post-Thanksgiving bellies, your favorite streaming platforms are here to help you recover. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, entertaining new movies and shows are available to check out all weekend long. And as you sort through all the options new on streaming, we advise that checking out the freshest titles first is always a smart move. That being said, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream them.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO