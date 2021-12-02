PARENT AMBASSADOR

Contract Type: Part Time, Term Time Only (39 weeks)

Contract Term: Temporary, one year initially, extension dependent on grant funding

Hours: Negotiable, up to 10 hours per week, term time only

Salary: H2 Point 3, up to £5,063 per annum depending on hours

Posted: Thursday 2nd December 2021

Closing Date: Wednesday 5th January 2022, 12pm

Job Starts: Required ASAP

We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic, committed and flexible Parent Ambassador to join a successful and supportive team in a well-established department. The job entails working with students, parents and staff from diverse cultural, religious and linguistic backgrounds to improve social and learning relationships across members of the school community.

The successful candidate will work closely with students and families mainly from Arabic/Romanian/Polish/Tamil/Somali/Pashto communities, acting as a valuable link in supporting inclusion, well-being and educational outcomes. Full training will be provided.

Rooks Heath School is an equal opportunities employer and is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. The recruitment of the successful applicant will be subject to an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check and registration with the update service.

Rooks Heath School is part of Tithe Academy, a Multi Academy Trust and sponsors a local primary school. Our schools work together to drive up standards across the MAT. We offer excellent CPD opportunities and potential for career progression.

If you think you are suited to the position and you are interested in joining our team, an application form is available to download from the school’s website via the button below. Alternatively, please call 020 8422 4675 and ask for Miss N Low or a member of the HR department.

Please be aware that Rooks Heath School does not currently support applications that require sponsorship.