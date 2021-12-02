ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Trail Leading To A Gorgeous Whirlpool Is Often Called One Of The Best Hikes In New York

By Lisa Sammons
New York Only
New York Only
 1 day ago

There are so many great trails in New York that it can be difficult to sift through them all! Whether you’re looking for mountains, forests, waterfalls, or river views, there’s so much to explore here . One unique hike that we really love is the Devil’s Hole Trail in Devil’s Hole State Park. It measures about 2.4 miles and is a loop trail of moderate difficulty. It does contain quite a few stairs, so you will definitely get your cardio workout for the day! No matter the season, the views here can’t be beat.

The 42-acre Devil's Hole State Park is just north of the city of Niagara Falls. It's a really unique state park featuring rapids, caves, and a fascinating whirlpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IFQU_0dCbeNGC00
Ben Tunison/Alltrails

The views on the main trail are stunning. The Niagara River's clear water and often turbulent movement is awe-inducing. It's a really great trail for seeing all the beauty of New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UAtk_0dCbeNGC00
Lexi Zarrilli/Alltrails

The park was the site of a 1700s skirmish between the Seneca tribe and European settlers. It's said that some areas are now haunted, and if you steal a rock from the park, you'll be cursed with bad luck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLo8A_0dCbeNGC00
Kelsey L-M/Alltrails

There are nearly 500 stairs to get down into the gorge. This is definitely not a good hike for those with strollers or wheelchairs, so make sure to opt for a more accessible trail if you have any mobility concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFcGT_0dCbeNGC00
Kirk Larrabee/Alltrails

The trail will take you right down into the Niagara River Gorge. The swirling water is quite powerful and swimming or off-trail hiking is strictly prohibited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxanS_0dCbeNGC00
Eyeth Voror/Alltrails

Those stairs are exhausting on the way back up, but the scenery is more than worth the effort!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQdTU_0dCbeNGC00
Rebecca Kajfasz/Alltrails

This is definitely a hike you want to make sure you're wearing appropriate footwear for. The trail can get quite slippery, especially after rains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmDUc_0dCbeNGC00
Jessica Butterbrodt/Alltrails

For more information about this beautiful whirlpool trail in New York, check with our buddies at Alltrails .

Have you hiked the Devil’s Hole Trail in Devil’s Hole State Park? Share your experiences in the comments!

The post This Trail Leading To A Gorgeous Whirlpool Is Often Called One Of The Best Hikes In New York appeared first on Only In Your State .

