WWE Hall Of Famer Stepping Away From Broadcasting Role

The Four Horsewomen have already established themselves as Hall of Famers and only continue to expand their resumes and legacies. Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte already have an impressive number of titles and accomplishments between them, but there's another fearsome foursome that would like to take them on in a match. During a recent podcast, WWE legends Trish Stratus, Lita, and Nikki and Brie Bella were talking about dream matches, and that's when Lita offered up a pretty great dream match scenario. Bayley caught wind of it and threw her own thoughts in, throwing down the gauntlet for the other 3 Horsewomen to get their act together.
