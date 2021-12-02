ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Hall Of Famer Stepping Away From Broadcasting Role

Cover picture for the articleFare thee well. Commentary is a very important part of any wrestling show as it serves as the fans’ guide to the show. The commentary team tells fans what they need to know and why it is so important. That is a hard task to pull off and some of the...

Nia Jax May Never Wrestle Again, References Bad Reputation

That’s in a name. There are all kinds of iconic wrestling names and even more that fans are going to remember for a very long time. A good wrestling name tells you something about them and that can make for some rather interesting choices. It can be a big deal when a wrestler changes their name, but this time around it seems that people have put too much thought into something.
Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring After Five Year Absence

Welcome back? Wrestling is rather different from the rest of the sporting world in that wrestlers are able to jump back into the ring at almost any time. Since there is no season or anything close to one, a wrestler can work a match or two and then sit on the sidelines for as long as they want. Now a legend is returning to the ring just after officially leaving WWE.
WWE Legend Announces He Needs Back Surgery

That could be worse. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot worse than others. Some of them are the kinds that take place all at once but others are things that have been built up over the course of a long career. Either kind needs to be taken care of though and that seems to be the case again with another wrestling legend.
There’s A Good Reason For Two WWE Stars’ Absences

So that’s where they are. With so many wrestlers around on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to figure out something for all of them to do. That is harder than it might seem, but you can also notice when someone isn’t around. Sometimes wrestlers have nothing to do and they might be given some time off as a result. It turns out that is the case with two current WWE stars.
Miz
WATCH: Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar From WrestleMania 33

When legends battle, you watch. WWE has recently posted a new video to their YouTube channel, which shows the full match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg from WrestleMania 33. In the match, Lesnar defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship. You can see the match in its entirety below:. From...
Former WWE Star Lands Starring Role In Upcoming Action Film

He has a new job. To say WWE has been shaken up over the last year and a half would be a huge understatement. The company has released well over 100 wrestlers in less than two years and it has reshaped the company’s roster. However, it also brings up the question of what happens to all of the released wrestlers. Now we know what one of them will be doing, and it has nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE Hall Of Famer May Be Returning To The Ring

Reunion time? It is rather rare to see a wrestling couple that sticks around. While they certainly do exist they can be few and far between. Those that do last are among some of the better known names in wrestling though and it can be fascinating to see them work together. That is what we are seeing at the moment, and now we might be getting another one together for the first time.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Spoiler For Upcoming Title Match

So that’s what’s going to happen. We are rapidly approaching the end of the year and that means a lot in WWE. With so few shows left, WWE is going to stack the shows that they have with a series of big matches, many of which are likely to have title implications. That is going to be the case next week, and now we might already know what is to be expected in the match.
WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Cody Rhodes Flaming Table Spot On AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes put Andrade El Idolo through a flaming table to win the Atlanta Street Fight on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Reacting to the dangerous spot, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted his concern for Rhodes:. I hope @CodyRhodes is ok. That’s probably going to hurt for a while.
WWE Hall Of Famer Speaks On 2001 Lawsuit Against WWE And Chris Jericho

WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko had great runs in the WWWF, AWA and WCW. As his notoriety grew he became using the moniker “Living Legend”. Zbyszko spoke to the It’s My Wrestling Podcast on why he filed a lawsuit against WWE and Chris Jericho in 2001 regarding the “Living Legend” nickname.
Why One Of WWE's Announcers Is Stepping Away From The Commentary Table

The WWE lost a lot of talent in the past year, and it's happening yet again, at least from an on-camera perspective. Beth Phoenix played an integral role to NXT as one of the faces on its commentary team, but her run as a ringside commentator is over for now. Luckily, fans haven't been left in the dark on this sudden announcement, as Phoenix let all her fans know exactly why she’s stepping away from the commentary table at NXT, and it thankfully wasn't a blindsided firing.
Bayley Believes The Four Horsewomen Could Easily Beat Four WWE Hall of Famers

The Four Horsewomen have already established themselves as Hall of Famers and only continue to expand their resumes and legacies. Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte already have an impressive number of titles and accomplishments between them, but there's another fearsome foursome that would like to take them on in a match. During a recent podcast, WWE legends Trish Stratus, Lita, and Nikki and Brie Bella were talking about dream matches, and that's when Lita offered up a pretty great dream match scenario. Bayley caught wind of it and threw her own thoughts in, throwing down the gauntlet for the other 3 Horsewomen to get their act together.
WWE Bringing Back Heavily Used Old Storyline

Been there, booked that. We are about to close out the year and that means that it is almost time to start up the Road To WrestleMania. That means WWE is going to be starting to set up their biggest feuds and stories of the year, which could culminate in some major events. WWE is already setting up one of its bigger matches going forward, albeit in a way we have seen before.
WWE Has Talked About Bringing In Hall Of Famer For Edge’s Latest Feud

PWInsider is reporting there has been talk within WWE about Beth Phoenix getting involved to help her husband, Edge, in the feud with The Miz and Maryse. Maryse is back full-time with the company so her appearance on Monday’s Raw wasn’t a one-off. Phoenix currently works full-time as a color...
LOOK: Wyatt Family Reunites Over The Weekend

Good to see you again. Stables can be a fascinating concept in wrestling because there are so many people put together all at once. It can make for a nice collection of talent being able to showcase themselves all at once, which opens up some doors. At the same time though, it can be quite the hit when a stable splits up. Not all splits are permanent though, and we saw a pretty cool reunion over the weekend.
WWE Considering Dropping One Of Its Titles

A little less silver. Titles are a rather simple concept in the world of wrestling as they are so easy to understand: the person who has the big shiny belt is at the top of the ladder and everyone else wants to take it away. That is something anyone can understand, but there is a limit to how many titles can still be effective. WWE seems to know this and might be dropping a title.
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Potential Return To AEW

WWE Hall of Famers The Rock N’ Roll Express has made a handful of appearances for All Elite Wrestling, but have also ended up looking at the lights nearly every time. The legendary duo was jumped by Santana and Ortiz in October 2019 and took piledrivers from FTR ten months later.
Now On The Team: AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Welcome to the team! There are a lot of wrestlers on the AEW roster, as the company has put together a heck of a lineup. They have a great mixture of young, up and coming wrestlers, veterans and legends. Several of them have come from other promotions, many of which have had quite the exposure. That was the case again this week, as AEW has announced the signing of a former WWE star.
