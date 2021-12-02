ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching Assistant - Casual - Special Needs Position

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Start Date: Immediate

Pay: Grade D2 + SEN allowance - £10.57 per hour

Working Weeks 39 (term time )

Start Date: As soon as possible

This is a casual hours contract which means there are no specified hours of work, and you will be working on an ad hoc basis.

Danecourt are expanding and therefore we have exciting opportunities for committed teaching assistants, with some previous experience, to come and join our friendly staff team.

We are looking for a teaching assistants who:

  • Ideally has a NVQ level 2 or equivalent in an aspect of child care or SEND practice
  • Some experience of working with pupils with specific SEND needs including ASD
  • Excellent numeracy and literacy skills (Equivalent to GCSE Grade A-C)
  • Willingness to provide personal care and hygiene to children as required
  • Ability to co-operate and work as part of a team and to be pro-active in using own initiative
  • A commitment and passion for inclusive education along with a patient, flexible and positive manner.

As an employee of the Maritime Trust you can expect:

  • a positive working environment
  • national terms and conditions
  • tailored programmes of CPD with cross trust development opportunities
  • a generous package of staff benefits.

Further information about the Trust is available at website and further information about our school can be found on our website via the button below.

The Trust and its academies are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff to share this commitment. The post is subject to a successful DBS clearance and pre-employment checks will be undertaken before an appointment is confirmed.

We reserve the right to close this advert early should suitable applicants be found, therefore early applications are recommended

Closing Date: 04/01/2022 at 12:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Danecourt Special School is part of the Maritime Multi-Academy Trust, an innovative partnership of schools in Greenwich, Bexley, Kent and Medway. Our schools transform through collaboration and an entrepreneurial curriculum which equips children with life skills.

We are a special school catering for primary aged children who have special educational needs. The children who attend Danecourt have a wide breadth of need including complex learning difficulties, autism and social emotional mental health needs.

At Danecourt our mission is to provide all pupils with a ‘stimulating learning environment where every individual is valued, respected, safe and successful’. All pupils receive a personalised curriculum tailored to meet their specific needs.

The highly trained staff team maintains high expectations of what each individual pupil is able to achieve, striving to ensure that they all reach their maximum potential; celebrating difference and encouraging curiosity and creativity. Staff work collaboratively with families and a range of other agencies in order to meet the pupils needs and as a result, they make strong progress academically, emotionally and socially. Pupil achievement is hugely valued and celebrated in a manner that is meaningful and appropriate for each pupil.

If you are interested in working with us come and visit, meet some of the pupils and staff to experience for yourself the quality of education given to all of our children and the unique atmosphere throughout our school.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1

