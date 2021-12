The start to the 2021-22 season for the Buffalo Sabres has been, to put it mildly, a lot. While the team sits with a respectable 7-7-2 record through their first 16 games, this has come behind some serious peaks and valleys in their play. After a hot start, they went ice-cold before starting to level out, leading to where we are now. The good news is that the Sabres are looking competitive on the ice, even if they are likely competing for a pick in the 2022 draft lottery.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO