Adele joins NikkieTutorials for “Power of Makeup” YouTube video

Cover picture for the articleAdele is saying “Hello” to the power of makeup. The singer joins YouTuber NikkieTutorials for the latest installment of the Dutch beauty guru’s “Power of Makeup” series, where Adele gets glam on one side of her face and leaves the other side...

iheart.com

Adele Reveals Which Song She Thinks Her Son Will Grow To Hate

After the release of 30 last week, Adele has made peace with her divorce and created a work of art that explains it all to her son. However, the singer knows that as her son Angelo grows older, there may be one song on the album that he may find embarrassing.
Kim Kardashian
Drew Barrymore
Nikkietutorials
Adele
Cosmopolitan

You need to see this close-up shot of Adele’s makeup

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been fawning over all of Adele’s gorgeous beauty looks ever since she stepped back into the spotlight. We’ve had the Someone Like You singer nail that popular TikTok blusher trend. Then there was the razor-sharp winged eyeliner in her Easy On Me music video, which was swiftly followed by some impressive 60s-inspired backcombed hair (the secret was a £25 hair product).
Cosmopolitan

Lizzo Reveals She and Adele Bonded Over Being “Supreme Divas”

If there’s one thing we love to see, it’s two of our all-time fave celebs teaming up to become celebrity besties. You can imagine our delight, then, when we found out that Lizzo and Adele are fast becoming the BFF icons we never (read: always) knew we needed. Speaking to...
Vulture

NikkieTutorials Guest Star Adele Is Entering Her Camp Era

Adele is giving you a ten-month heads up to get your Halloween costume ready. The 30 singer joined YouTuber and makeup artist Nikkie de Jager, a.k.a. NikkieTutorials, on “Power of Makeup” to talk about wine, the Rock, and CAMP! Adele shared that the upcoming video for her song “I Drink Wine” is “fucking hilarious” and calls it “the campiest thing you’ll ever see.” She feels that everyone “will be dressed up” as the video for next year’s Halloween. Welcome to Adele’s Camp Era. Adele also shared that the celebrity she’d be most starstruck to meet is the Jabroni-beatin’, pie-eatin’, hell-raisin’, trailblazin’, people’s champ: Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson! She revealed that she’s a huge wrestling fan and she’d cry if she met the Rock; she was in tears when he recently sent her flowers when he couldn’t make her One Night Only concert. Maybe Adele can convince him to rejoin the Fast and Furious franchise.
hazard-herald.com

Lizzo reveals special bond with Adele

Lizzo revealed Adele gave her "really good advice", as she gushed about them both being "supreme divas". The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker and the 'I Drink Wine' singer, 33, struck up a friendship after meeting at a party - which Lizzo admitted she can't remember much about because she was too "drunk" - and ever since they've bonded over the "similar" stuff they've been through.
The Independent

Adele says she drank to deal with ‘boring’ people in new makeup-free beauty video

Adele has opened up about her drinking habits in a new makeup tutorial video.Speaking to Nikki de Jager, aka Nikki Tutorials, the 33-year-old singer explained the reasons why she used to drink.“I would normally drink to make other people interesting, rather than to spice myself up!” she said as de Jager did her makeup.“People are parties are bloody boring,” Adele added. “It’s true!”The duo also discussed Adele’s song, “I Drink Wine” while sipping on glasses of white wine, and talked in-depth about how being famous has affected the singer’s lifestyle to the point where she finds it difficult to go...
newbeauty.com

Adele Goes Makeup-Free and Stuns

Adele has been all over social media since her recent album dropped, and the star’s most recent debut on YouTube gave us some insight on her beauty tips and tricks. In a glam session with YouTube beauty guru Nikki de Jager—she’s also known as NikkieTutorials—the two dive deep into all-things beauty while the makeup artist gives Adele a makeover on half her face. “You truly see the power of makeup when she does that with half my face for sure,” says Adele in the video.
Spin

Adele Wonders What’s Next on Powerful 30

No artist deserves to be defined by their romantic failures, least of all Adele, whose catalog has provided solace to leagues of lovelorn listeners over the past decade-plus — a generational voice worth wailing along to on our lowest days. So in 10, 25 and 50 years, when anniversary retrospectives...
SoJO 104.9

Billie Eilish Leaves Her Blonde Hair Behind for a Dark Brunette Look

Billie Eilish has returned to her darker roots — literally!. On Thursday (Dec. 2), the "Therefore I Am" singer revealed that she transformed her most recent light blonde hair into a new, dark brunette look. She first teased fans in an Instagram Story where she showed off her eyes and brown bangs with the caption, "Guess what?" Shortly after, she posted a photo of her new look. "Miss me?" she captioned the selfie.
Elite Daily

Did Lizzo Really "Outshine" Adele During Her CBS Concert? Twitter Has THOUGHTS

To say Adele has friends in high places would be an understatement. Some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood showed up to her One Night Only CBS concert special and Oprah interview, including Ellen DeGeneres and fellow superstar singer Lizzo. Most of the night, Adele was focused on belting out her old and new hits, but she took the time to crack the occasional joke as well. Adele had the most hilarious remark about Lizzo’s singing at her concert and Twitter can’t stop laughing.
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music Videos Removed From YouTube

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven himself to be one of the most bankable young stars in the rap game, with a loyal legion of fans who religiously support his single, music video, and album releases—making the recent purge of the music videos published on his YouTube page even more peculiar. The Baton Rouge native has racked up over nine billion views combined on his YouTube page to date. Yet, his manager, Alex Junnier, has accused YouTube of failing to properly advertise and support YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) While...
Telegraph

TV host sinks '£500,000 interview' with Adele as he admits he has not listened to her album

An Australian TV host who flew from Sydney to London for an exclusive interview with Adele reportedly bungled the assignment by not listening to her new album beforehand. Channel 7’s Matt Doran arrived in London on 4 November for the interview, as part of a £500,000 deal between Sony and his network to screen Adele's recent One Night Only special, Oprah Winfrey interview, and other clips.
