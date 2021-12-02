ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison After Spending $1.6M Fraudulent PPP Loan On Strippers & Lamborgini

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jci9B_0dCbcrVu00

A Houston man is sentenced to 9 years in prison after a wild spending spree using his illegally obtained $1.6M in PPP loans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269H2C_0dCbcrVu00

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

As we head into 2022, the authorities are still rounding up dumb criminals abusing the pandemic resources to flex for Instagram. We’ve seen reality TV stars , artists past their glory days, and even former athletes get arrested for misusing or illegally obtaining PPP funds. The sad part about it is the police do not even have to dig too deep—there’s always a new exotic vehicle purchase right on the bank statements or purchases at their favorite jewelers.

Let us not forget that Instagram is always the number one tool people use to self snitch. The non-famous PPP fraudsters stick out more than the celebrities because the overnight wealth is noticeable to everyone.

A man in Houston didn’t hold back and plead guilty to his crimes after being arrested but lived it up while he had his $1.6 Million in PPP funds.

Fox Business reports that federal prosecutors alleged that he submitted two applications for three entities – 713 Construction LLC, Price Enterprises Holdings LLC, and Price Logistic Services LLC – in seeking $2.6 million in relief funds and he was granted the $1.6 million. He then lied about the number of his employees and payroll expenses alongside submitting false tax records.

Once the money hit his account, 30-year-old Lee Price III lived the life he always dreamed of. He purchased a brand new Lamborghini Urus, a Ford F-350, and a Rolex to get his look right. Then, he hit the town spreading the wealth dropping $2,000 at a strip club and $2,500 at different nightclubs, and even $700 a the liquor store for his nights in. The only responsible thing he did with the money was pay off a property loan.

The DOJ ended his fun and was able to recover $700,000 before he spent it all. For his short-lived spending spree and illegal route to obtain the PPP loan, he will be spending the next 9 years in prison.

You can hear more about Price’s GTA style bender below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABA Journal

NY lawyer receives nearly 5-year prison sentence for defrauding 9-year-old

A federal judge has sentenced a New York lawyer to 57 months in prison for his involvement in a scheme to commit mail and wire fraud against a 9-year-old girl. Judge Joan Azrack of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday also ordered Vincent J. Trimarco Jr. to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million and forfeiture in the amount of $1.5 million, according to Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael Driscoll, the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, who announced the sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Kait 8

Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury on Thursday convicted him on two counts of first-degree murder. According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, Rhatez Demore Furlow, 32, of Jonesboro was sentenced to 135 years in prison after a three-day trial in Craighead County Circuit Court.
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Nightclub#Prison#Strippers Lamborgini#Nurphoto Getty#Fox Business#713 Construction Llc#Lamborghini Urus#Doj
Shore News Network

Los Angeles-area man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain $1.8 million in COVID-relief funds

LOS ANGELES – A Santa Clarita Valley man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS 46

Georgia man who laundered millions sentenced to 13 years in federal prison

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man charged with money laundering for spending several years directing others to open fraudulent bank accounts has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. According to U.S. Attorney Erskine, Nnamdi Marcellus MgBodile reportedly opened and instructed others to open fraudulent business bank accounts in Georgia, New York and California that received millions of dollars from various online frauds. The group then laundered these funds to other accounts, dozens of which were overseas.
GEORGIA STATE
Reform Austin

Texas Man Sentenced To 110 Months For PPP Loan Scheme

On Monday, a 30-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 9 years and 2 months in prison for his scheme to fraudulently acquire more than $1.6 million in funds, through the government’s coronavirus pandemic Paycheck Protection Program [PPP], according to the Department of Justice. Lee Price III submitted fraudulent PPP loan...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Houston man gets eight years in prison after probation revoked

The revocation of a probation in a terroristic threat case involving a 31-year-old Houston man has resulted in his being sentenced to eight years in prison. Christopher Dunigan pled guilty to a felony terroristic threat charge on March 2, 2021, and was sentenced to seven years’ probation, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office said in a Friday release.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
whdh.com

Mass. man sentenced to prison for using stolen identities to fraudulently purchase over $150K in MBTA passes

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man on Friday was sentenced to five years in prison for using stolen identities to fraudulently purchase over $150,000 in MBTA passes. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman ordered 31-year-old Kokou Kuakumensah, of Worcester, to pay $157,143 in restitution in addition to the jail time after he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft, according to the Department of Justice.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
x1071.com

Madison man sentenced to 7 years in prison for armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is being sentenced to seven years in prison for an armed robbery of a Sun Prairie convenience store last year. Mekhi Moss was arrested after robbing a Stop-N-Go station with another man on Janury 21, 2020. Authorities said both men pointed handguns during the robbery, and found Moss had stolen his gun days before the robbery.
MADISON, WI
shorenewsnetwork.com

Hudson County Man Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison for Using Fake Passports to Obtain $450,000 in Fraudulent Bank Withdrawals

NEWARK, N.J. – A Hudson County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for conspiring to use fake passports to open accounts at banks into which he and others deposited phony IRS refund checks, causing the banks to lose approximately $450,000, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
FOXBusiness

Man gets 3-year prison sentence for Bitcoin money laundering

A Southern California man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for operating an unlicensed business that exchanged at least $13 million in Bitcoin and cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Hugo Mejia, 50, of the city of Ontario purposefully flouted money exchange regulations and structured his business to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy