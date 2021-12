Xbox Game Pass is about to lose one of the biggest games in the history of the subscription service. While we've gotten used to seeing titles depart from Game Pass routinely, this game in question that is about to leave is arguably one of the most-played on the platform. Fortunately, the game itself will still be available on the PC iteration of Xbox Game Pass moving forward, with only console players losing out on this absence.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO