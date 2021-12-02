ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

When You Meditate Before Bed, This Is What Happens

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people include meditation to start off the day, but what happens when we meditate at night? Can meditation help ease us into...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water at Night Before Bed Bad for You?

There's a lot of confusing information about what is and isn't "good" for you when it comes to hydration and sleep. You need to drink water and you need sleep, but when and how much are equally disputed, especially since there's a direct correlation between the two. Drinking too much water can interrupt your sleep, and being sleep deprived can contribute to dehydration.
LIFESTYLE
success.com

When Is the Best Time to Meditate?

Speaking at the American Psychological Association’s annual conference, Herbert Benson, MD, lauded the benefits of meditating once or twice per day for 10 to 20 minutes. That is certainly not a limit, and other mindful exercises can be worked into your morning or evening routine. For instance, simple breathing exercises lasting a few minutes or less may be used throughout your day. But for meditations lasting 10 minutes or more, it’s best to plan a daily routine. So when is the best time to meditate?
YOGA
boxrox.com

7 Benefits of Meditation

Sometimes you need to step back, stay quiet, clear your mind, and relax. However, there are many other benefits of meditation. BOXROX have compiled a list of 7 benefits of meditation so you can set your goals clearly. Although it is generally accepted that meditation can help your general wellbeing,...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meditate#Mental Health#Physical Health#Anxiety#Uc Davis Health#Mindfully
asapland.com

Benefits of Stretching Before Bed

1. Improves blood circulation in your body, thus allowing the flow of nutrients to be increased and waste to be removed from cells quickly. 2. It reduces muscle soreness when you wake up the next morning. because it reduces the tension in your muscles and joints. 3. Helps you sleep...
WORKOUTS
cascadebusnews.com

5 Tips To Meditate When You Are A Perfectionist

For a person who wants everything to be perfect, it is very tough to get into the state of meditation. When this type of person tries to loosen up their mind and melt into meditation, he feels like giving up before even starting. For a person who is emotion-free and does not think about what’s right or what’s wrong, it’s very easy to let go of everything and immerse in the mediation. No worries if your perfectionist attitude is not permitting you to meditate, as these 5 tips will help you out.
YOGA
Psych Centra

Can Meditation Help with Depression?

Meditation is often celebrated for its positive effects on well-being. But can it play a role in easing symptoms of depression?. Although people have been practicing meditation for thousands of years, it has recently gained more mainstream popularity as a way to reduce symptoms of stress, enhance focus, and boost productivity, among other benefits.
YOGA
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Meditation Helps Me Seek the Quiet Mind

The “pause between” is my new Parkinson’s self-management tool. I use it every day to help me switch from old ways of reacting to the “flicker effect” (dysregulated systems). It provides improved threshold management and mindful movements, which make life easier. The old ways are like a paved walking path...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
verywellmind.com

How to Manage Panic Attacks With Meditation

Anyone who has had a panic attack will tell you that one of the most awful aspects of the experience is how trapped you feel. As the waves of panic wash over you, it can feel as though there is no way to make the feelings go away—that there is no relief in sight. You wonder if you’ll ever feel normal or in control again.
YOGA
foodrevolution.org

What to Eat (and Drink) for Better Sleep

Thomas Edison hated sleep. Sleeping, he argued, was unproductive, while working was productive. He grudgingly gave himself four hours a night, and insisted that his employees do the same, arguing that it was only those willing to stay awake all hours who would come out on top in a technologically advancing world.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

Here’s What Happens To Your Body When You Get Up and Exercise in the Morning

Whenever someone tells me that they're a "morning workout person," I feel like they're actually admitting they're a superhero. Waking up with the sun to get sweaty is no small feat, and if you can muster the dedication it takes not to hit snooze on your alarm, you'll be glad you did. Apart from the satisfaction that arises from exercising and showering before most of the world has gotten out of bed, there are also other major benefits of morning workouts (for your physical and mental health).
WORKOUTS
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

A Doctor’s Warning Led to Tiffany’s 140-Pound Weight Loss

“I was tired of being tired,” says Tiffany Kessler, referring to the time in her life when she weighed 330 pounds at 36 years old. As a mother of two, including a daughter with cerebral palsy and developmental delays, she didn’t have energy left in the tank to take care of herself. She says she had reached a weight she never thought she’d see.
WEIGHT LOSS
Telegraph

Why going to sleep during the ‘golden hour’ could save your life

It’s doesn’t surprise me that a new study published this week has pinpointed a “golden hour” between 10pm and 11pm as the sweet spot for going to sleep. The study, based on data from more than 88,000 participants of the UK Biobank and published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, found that those who dozed off between 10pm and 10.59pm had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke than those who dozed off earlier or later, but why should that be so?
HEALTH
News 8 KFMB

A sleep expert shares the best ways to get kids to sleep up to 12 hours straight

Being a new parent is beautiful but can also be stressful especially with a crying baby at night. As a new mom, I welcomed the help. “Families usually come to me when they finally have hit their breaking point and they just don't know what to do next," Richelle Munoz, a pediatric sleep consultant from San Antonio, said.
KIDS
American Council on Science and Health

Dementia and Diet: Avoid These 5 Foods to Stay 'Focused and Sharp'?

Are you afraid of developing dementia in your golden years? If so, a few simple changes to your diet may be in order, according to Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist at Harvard University and the author of “This Is Your Brain on Food." In a piece for CNBC over the weekend, Naidoo highlighted five troublesome foods: added sugars, fried foods, high-glycemic-load carbohydrates, alcohol and nitrates in cured meats. There is some evidence, she argued, that limiting consumption of these items may “fight inflammation and promote brain health, sharp thinking and good decision-making.”
FITNESS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy