Bears' Justin Fields (ribs) a limited participant in practice once again

(670 The Score) Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was once again a limited participant in practice Thursday as he works back from fractured ribs.

Fields was also limited Wednesday, when he returned to practice after suffering the ribs injury in a loss to the Ravens on Nov. 21. Fields missed the Bears’ 16-14 win against the Lions last Thursday. The Bears have maintained that he’ll be there starter when healthy, though it’s unclear if he’ll be medically cleared when Chicago hosts Arizona on Sunday at Soldier Field. Andy Dalton will start for Chicago if Fields isn't healthy enough.

Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle), receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and running back Damien Williams (calf) all missed practice for the second straight day Thursday.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet (groin) took a step forward Thursday as he worked in limited fashion after being sidelined Wednesday. Fellow tight end Jimmy Graham took a veteran’s rest day.

The Bears (4-7) and Cardinals (9-2) kick off at noon Sunday from Soldier Field.