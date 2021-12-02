ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tune In Tonight: Celina Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess & More Star In ‘Annie Live!’ On NBC

By King Sukii
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Scjjt_0dCbblQZ00

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson)

NBC will be airing a production of Annie Live! tonight and a few of your faves will be taking the stage.

Following Hairspray Live! , Peter Pan Live! , and Rent Live! , Annie Live! will feature the likes of Taraji P. Henson , Celina Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, and more. “‘The Sun’ll Come Out Tomorrow’ this holiday season as NBC has found its next live musical event: the beloved seven-time Tony Award-winning hit Annie Live!, NBC states on its official website . “ Annie Live! features Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as the musical’s infamous queen of mean, Miss Hannigan. Henson will play opposite Celina Smith in the titular role of Annie. Already a triple threat at the age of 12, Smith was selected in a nationwide casting search and can currently be seen on the series Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.”

Check out a behind-the-scenes clip and the full cast list, as reported by Just Jared , below.

Celina Smith as Annie Bennett Warbucks
Harry Connick Jr. as Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks
Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan
Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell
Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan
Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis
Jeff Kready as Bert Healy
Alan Toy as Franklin Delano Roosevelt
McKenzie Kurtz as Star to Be
Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Duffy
Audrey Cymone as Pepper
Cate Elefante as Kate
Felice Kakaletris as Molly
Sophie Knapp as July
Wendi Bergamini, Jadaya Bivins, Brittany Conigatti, Ben Davis, Zachary Downer, Karla Garcia, Kayla Goins, Luke Hawkins, Christopher Hernandez, Afra Hines, Trinity Inay, Jeff Kready, McKenzie Kurtz, Jenny LaRoche, Brandt Martinez, Morgan Marcell, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McCleskey, Giana Rice, Eliseo Roman, Lily Tamburo, Sherrod Tate, Kennedy Thompson, Tanairi Vazquez, Jacob Keith Watson, Alex Wong, and Corde Young as Ensemble members.

Of course there will also be some dope musical moments to look forward to, with participation from Henson and Scherzinger… check out the full tracklisting:

1. Overture – Annie Live! Orchestra
2. Maybe – Original Television Cast of Annie Live! & Celina Smith
3. It’s the Hard-Knock Life – Original Television Cast of Annie Live! & Celina Smith
4. Tomorrow – Celina Smith
5. We’d Like to Thank You Herbert Hoover – Original Television Cast of Annie Live!
6. Little Girls – Taraji P. Henson
7. I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here – Nicole Scherzinger , Original Television Cast of Annie Live! & Celina Smith
8. N.Y.C. – Harry Connick, Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Original Television Cast of Annie Live! , Celina Smith & McKenzie Kurtz
9. Sign – Harry Connick, Jr. & Taraji P. Henson
10. Easy Street – Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty & Taraji P. Henson
11. We Got Annie – Nicole Scherzinger & Original Television Cast of Annie Live!
12. You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile – Jeff Kready & Original Television Cast of Annie Live!
13. Tomorrow (Cabinet Reprise) – Ben Davis, Celina Smith, Alan Toy, Anastacia McCleskey & Jacob Keith Watson
14. Something Was Missing – Harry Connick, Jr.
15. I Don’t Need Anything But You – Harry Connick, Jr ., Original Television Cast of Annie Live! & Celina Smith
16. Maybe (Warbucks’ Reprise) – Harry Connick, Jr.
17. A New Deal for Christmas – Original Television Cast of Annie Live!
18. Tomorrow (Finale) – Original Television Cast of Annie Live!

Annie Live! airs tonight, Dec 2, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Get excited.

