Twitter verifies a new CEO

Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a casually written tweet Monday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he would be stepping down from his position. As the company’s co-founder, he’s been a Silicon Valley icon for 15 years, and he leaves behind a complicated legacy. Tech reporter Will Oremus says that his departure is shrouded in...

The Guardian

Jack Dorsey’s ditched Twitter for bitcoin. Has the social media bubble burst?

Jack Dorsey is resigning from Twitter to spend more time with his other company, Square. In some ways, the choice between Twitter and Square is a straight choice between political clout and profit. Square, a payments platform co-founded by Dorsey in 2009, is worth almost three times Twitter’s current value at about $97bn (£73bn). But Square will never be credited with the equivalent of the “Twitter revolution”, or make headlines by banning a former president.
Boston Herald

Editorial: Twitter needs a reboot

In 2015, @Jack tweeted: “I think Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. And I believe the world needs that right now.”. On Monday, the bearded @Jack, otherwise known as Jack Dorsey, quit his job as the CEO of Twitter, apparently having decided that running that thing was no longer much fun.
Jack Dorsey
Alexa
Seattle Times

Twitter’s new CEO is bringing an engineering background to a politics fight

On Day 1 of Parag Agrawal’s new job as CEO of Twitter, congressional Republicans took a tweet he had posted in 2010 out of context to imply that he’s biased against white people. On Day 2, Twitter unveiled a confusingly worded new policy banning the sharing of “private media,” which drew immediate fire from both left and right.
Slate

Did @jack Ruin Twitter?

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. On Monday, Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter. It’s not the first time he’s left the job. Is this really the end for the man who guided Twitter through the Trump era? And how will the platform change without him at the helm?
AFP

Twitter admits policy 'errors' after far-right abuse

Twitter's new picture permission policy was aimed at combating online abuse, but US activists and researchers said Friday that far-right backers have employed it to protect themselves from scrutiny and to harass opponents. Even the social network admitted the roll out of the rules, which say anyone can ask Twitter to take down images of themselves posted without their consent, was marred by malicious reports and its teams' own errors. It was just the kind of trouble anti-racism advocates worried was coming after the policy was announced this week. Their concerns were quickly validated, with anti-extremism researcher Kristofer Goldsmith tweeting a screenshot of a far-right call-to-action circulating on Telegram: "Due to the new privacy policy at Twitter, things now unexpectedly work more in our favor."
Wired

Jack Dorsey’s Twitter Failed African Countries

To the West, Twitter under Dorsey’s reign from 2015 to 2021 often looked like an acidic, hate-fuelled, raging dumpster fire. But what westerners got was Twitter’s platinum version. It’s the version made by people who take their civic problems seriously because those problems are theirs too. Misinformation, hate speech, and manipulation on the platform is much worse in my corner of the world and Dorsey’s legacy in Africa is even more neglectful and hypocritical than his legacy in the Western world.
The Next Web

Jack Dorsey’s Twitter exit is a milestone in social media’s midlife crisis

When Jack Dorsey made the sudden public announcement that he had quit as CEO of Twitter, it was only ever going to have happened in one place – Twitter itself. It reminded me very much of Elon Musk’s entertaining tweet adventures, as Dorsey tossed his resignation letter onto the social media platform that he co-founded. You could imagine him sitting back to soak up the theatre of reaction and speculation that unfolded.
Seekingalpha.com

Twitter, Facebook's Meta on diverging paths according to UBS

UBS put the two best-known social media companies in the spotlight, Thursday, with differing views on the outlooks of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Meta Platforms. Analyst Lloyd Walmsley assumed coverage of Twitter (TWTR) with a neutral rating, and lowered the price target on the stock to $50 a share...
arcamax.com

11 defining moments in Jack Dorsey’s rise and fall at Twitter

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey changed the world, 140 characters at a time. The social media platform helped people in all corners of the globe communicate in a public forum. With Dorsey stepping down from his role, here’s a look at how he got there. 1999: Dorsey quits New...
AFP

Parag Agrawal: New CEO sheds low profile to take Twitter helm

Parag Agrawal, who took over Monday as the new head of Twitter, shot from relative obscurity as the platform's technology expert to becoming the latest India-born talent to lead a US tech giant. Agrawal is also the latest India-born star tapped to head a major US-based tech company, following the likes of Google-parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Times Daily

New Twitter CEO steps from behind the scenes to high profile

Newly named Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has emerged from behind the scenes to take over one of Silicon Valley's highest-profile and politically volatile jobs. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
