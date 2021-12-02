ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

DETAILS: Thursday Morning Shooting Near San Angelo Middle School

By Matt Trammell
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department has released more details about the shooting Thursday morning near Lone Star Middle School in San Angelo.

As previously reported, on Dec. 2, officers with the San Angelo Police Department set up a crime scene at the near Lonestar Middle School. For the original report see: Watch: Police Investigating Shooting Near Lone Star Middle School

Shortly after the incident occurred, the San Angelo Independent School District placed the campus on a high alert. SAISD issued the following statement on the incident:

"This morning the San Angelo Police Department informed San Angelo ISD of increased law enforcement activity in the neighborhood surrounding Lone Star Middle School prior to the start of the school day. Due to this, Lone Star Middle School was placed on a secure the building measure out of an abundance of caution, and the measure has now been lifted. Students and staff are safe. SAISD and Lone Star Middle School appreciate the collaboration with the San Angelo Police Department."

Now the San Angelo Police Department's Public Information Officer has released a statement clarifying that incident was not criminal.

"On 12/2/21 at 0724hrs, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600blk of Rio Grande in reference to a shooting victim. Officers arrived on scene and located a 50 year old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers applied first aid to the male on scene and the male was transported to Shannon Medical Center via the San Angelo Fire Department. Lone Star Middle School was made aware of the police activity as the incident occurred at a residence in close proximity to the school. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Division were contacted and they arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was learned that the injury was self-inflicted and the 50 year old male is receiving treatment at Shannon Medical Center at this time. It has been concluded that there is no danger to the public or the students at Lone Star Middle school."

The individual has not been identified at this time.

San Angelo LIVE!

Doped Up Addict Takes Plea Deal for Horrific Crash that Killed a Big Spring Man

BIG SPRING, TX – A Big Spring woman was sentenced to over a decade in prison on Wednesday for killing a man while driving under the influence of a number of narcotics. According to reports, on Dec. 1, Lindsay Shay Woods, 36, of Big Spring was sentenced to 11  years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system after she pleaded guilty to intoxicated manslaughter. The deceased, John Lyons, 66, of Big Spring, was killed by Woods on March 24, 2020. At the time of the crash, Woods was given three field sobriety tests. She failed them all. Woods was also given a blood test which came back…
BIG SPRING, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: San Angelo Man Arrested for Torching Father's House Sunday Night

SAN ANGELO, TX – A 28-year-old San Angelo man was arrested early Monday morning after he caused an explosion which burned down a home on W. Harris St.  As previously reported, on Nov. 28, fire fighters with the San Angelo Fire Department and officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Harris for the report of a structure fire.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arson and Theft of Property Arrests Top Monday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
