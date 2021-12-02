DETAILS: Thursday Morning Shooting Near San Angelo Middle School

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department has released more details about the shooting Thursday morning near Lone Star Middle School in San Angelo.

As previously reported, on Dec. 2, officers with the San Angelo Police Department set up a crime scene at the near Lonestar Middle School. For the original report see: Watch: Police Investigating Shooting Near Lone Star Middle School

Shortly after the incident occurred, the San Angelo Independent School District placed the campus on a high alert. SAISD issued the following statement on the incident:

"This morning the San Angelo Police Department informed San Angelo ISD of increased law enforcement activity in the neighborhood surrounding Lone Star Middle School prior to the start of the school day. Due to this, Lone Star Middle School was placed on a secure the building measure out of an abundance of caution, and the measure has now been lifted. Students and staff are safe. SAISD and Lone Star Middle School appreciate the collaboration with the San Angelo Police Department."

Now the San Angelo Police Department's Public Information Officer has released a statement clarifying that incident was not criminal.

"On 12/2/21 at 0724hrs, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600blk of Rio Grande in reference to a shooting victim. Officers arrived on scene and located a 50 year old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers applied first aid to the male on scene and the male was transported to Shannon Medical Center via the San Angelo Fire Department. Lone Star Middle School was made aware of the police activity as the incident occurred at a residence in close proximity to the school. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Division were contacted and they arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was learned that the injury was self-inflicted and the 50 year old male is receiving treatment at Shannon Medical Center at this time. It has been concluded that there is no danger to the public or the students at Lone Star Middle school."

The individual has not been identified at this time.