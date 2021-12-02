ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Remember a titan of Broadway with this week's Stephen Sondheim trivia

By Ben Wasserstein bwasserstein@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadway legend and composer Stephen Sondheim passed away Nov. 26 at the age of 91. His career...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What Stephen Sondheim Knew About Endings

Back in 2020, I might’ve imagined the end of the pandemic being something like that gum commercial: everyone together, vaccinated, picking the same time to come safely and communally out of lockdown and get back to the way things were before, so grateful to be alive we practically leapt into one another’s arms as soon as we got the chance. That is not, of course, the way things have gone in 2021. But the closest I’ve felt to that gum-commercial feeling came from being in the audience at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on a recent Monday night, an experience I’ve played and replayed in my head since learning that Stephen Sondheim died suddenly on Friday at 91.
ENTERTAINMENT
otdowntown.com

The Sondheim Secret

Master composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim once revealed the secret that every Broadway wannabe should know — but most don’t. It came one day years ago, when he was speaking to a small group. How I wish I’d heard his words when I was still a hopeful performer. But I was like most starry-eyed dreamers: I spent a small fortune in money and time “perfecting my craft” — studying jazz and ballet, voice and acting.
ENTERTAINMENT
umd.edu

How Sondheim Wrote the Book on Modern Musical Theater

From the butchering barber of “Sweeney Todd” to the adulterous Baker’s Wife of “Into the Woods,” Stephen Sondheim conjured up ambiguous, complicated characters for his decidedly adult musicals. Sondheim, widely considered the greatest Broadway composer and lyricist of the 20th century, died on Friday, leaving a legacy of characters who grappled with commitment, the creative process, regret, obsession and, perhaps above all, the human need to connect.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

London’s West End Theaters to Dim Lights in Memory of Legendary Composer and Lyricist Stephen Sondheim

Theaters in London’s West End are getting ready to honor the memory of the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday. The theaters will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm U.K. time on Monday, Nov. 29. Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and U.K. Theatre, said: “The theater world is a smaller place after the passing of Stephen Sondheim. His legacy of extraordinary shows and songs will live on for many generations to come — but now, we pay tribute to his outstanding contribution to our theater...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Sondheim
The Oklahoman

Viewpoint: Thank you, Mr. Sondheim

The death of composer Stephen Sondheim at 91 is more than the end of an era. It is the end of a chain of great Broadway musicals dating back to the 1920s when Jerome Kern’s “Showboat” first dazzled theater audiences. I met him only once. It was at Barbara Cook’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Opinion: In Sondheim's essential lyrics, a soundtrack for life

Folks on our show will tell you I use Blackwing grey pencils because Stephen Sondheim did. Not as well, of course. But I always hope for a scintilla of his magic in my words, which was really imagination, fueled by discipline. I did a few stage shows with Stephen, who...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Broadway#American
AFP

Race, politics at heart of Spielberg's new 'West Side Story'

For Steven Spielberg, who grew up obsessed by "West Side Story" and its legendary soundtrack, the excitement when rehearsals began for his own version were almost more than he could handle. "I did jump out of my chair, singing out of key and dancing like I had three left feet," he told a press conference this week. "This was the most delightful family affair I've had since E.T." The tragic love story of Tony and Maria -- set against racially charged gang rivalry in New York -- has been an American cultural milestone since it first appeared on Broadway in 1957 and as a film four years later.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

One Scene From ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Left Viewers Stunned

One scene of The Beatles: Get Back has viewers feeling a bit awestruck as the band jams out and puts together songs that are now classics. In the Disney+ feature, there is a lot of footage showing the band doing their thing. While it just looks like any other jam session, it is anything but looking back in 2021. The song, Get Back, is one of the most well-known songs by the band. As Paul McCartney strums at his bass, he looks for any kind of inspiration. Ringo Starr and George Harrison sit and watch as the session goes on.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Philemon Chambers on Starring as First Black Actor in an LGBTQ Christmas Rom-Com

It didn’t unfold at a counter at Schwab’s Pharmacy, but Philemon Chambers has a seemingly-out-of-nowhere discovery story, too. Chambers (his first name is pronounced “phil-LEE-mun”), 27, had been struggling to make it as an actor since 13, with only a few small roles on TV series like Criminal Minds and All Rise on his résumé. But in late 2020, after surviving a nasty bout of COVID-19, Chambers stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for a Netflix Christmas movie called Single All the Way. “Two weeks after I got better from COVID, that’s when the audition came,” he says. “And I remember having this...
COMPTON, CA
thinktv.org

Live From Lincoln Center: Celebrating Sondheim

Celebrating Sondheim features the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and Tony Award–winning stage and screen actress / vocalist Katrina Lenk in her New York Philharmonic debut. The performance is conducted by Alexander Gemignani, is directed by Lonny Price and will include selections and suites from A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The New York Philharmonic’s extensive list of performances of songs and full works by Pulitzer, Tony, Oscar, and Grammy winner Stephen Sondheim goes back to Follies in Concert, in 1985.
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

A clown and an orchestra: conductor brings love of music to the stage

LONDON (Reuters) – Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra hopes to entice audiences with her love of classical music through a new multi-disciplinary performance in which she pairs an orchestra and a clown on stage. De la Parra, who has conducted more than 100 orchestras including the London Philharmonic and...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr. and More Join Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot

“Yellowjackets” lead and Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Juliette Lewis will recur as a guest star opposite Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt and Benito Skinner on Peacock’s reimagined “Queer as Folk” series. Lewis also joins previously announced recurring guest star, the iconic “Sex and the City” actress Kim Cattrall. The “Queer as Folk” reboot is inspired by the British series of the same name created by Russell T. Davies. It follows a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. The show is helmed by creator...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy