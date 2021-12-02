Remember a titan of Broadway with this week's Stephen Sondheim trivia

Celebrating Sondheim features the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and Tony Award–winning stage and screen actress / vocalist Katrina Lenk in her New York Philharmonic debut. The performance is conducted by Alexander Gemignani, is directed by Lonny Price and will include selections and suites from A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The New York Philharmonic’s extensive list of performances of songs and full works by Pulitzer, Tony, Oscar, and Grammy winner Stephen Sondheim goes back to Follies in Concert, in 1985.
