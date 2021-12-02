ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Recount begins in Virginia House of Delegates District 85

By Ethan Rice
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVQfI_0dCbZW8I00

A recount of votes cast in the Nov. 2, 2021, general election for Virginia House of Delegates District 85 began on Dec. 2. Incumbent Del. Alex Askew (D) and District 91 incumbent Del. Martha Mugler (D) both filed court petitions for a recount on November 17. The recount in District 91 is expected to begin on Dec. 7.

In Virginia, a candidate may request a recount of his or her race within 10 days of results being certified if the margin between the requester and the winning candidate is less than or equal to 1% of the total votes cast for the two candidates. Certified results released on Nov. 15 showed both races were within this margin. Karen Greenhalgh (R) led Askew by 127 votes in District 85 and Aijalon Cordoza (R) led Mugler by 94 votes in District 91.

According to Virginia Beach Deputy Registrar Christine Lewis, the District 85 ballots will be recounted using a high-speed scanner, and any ballots featuring irregularities will be counted by hand. On Dec. 3, any ballots challenged by either candidate will be inspected by a three-judge panel, who will then rule on how they should be counted.

According to the certified results, Republicans won 52 of the chamber’s 100 total seats, meaning that if the recounts in Districts 85 and 91 succeed in reversing the results, the chamber will be tied 50-50. In the event of a tied chamber, the House would vote on a power-sharing agreement and the Clerk of the House would preside over the vote for a speaker. Any tie vote in the chamber would reject any agreement, speaker, or legislation.

Across the 50 states, 20 states have a statutory provision allowing for automatic recounts, and 43 states have a statutory provision allowing for requested recounts. Since 2017, Ballotpedia has covered five noteworthy recounts at the state legislative level. Those five recounts resulted in two reversals of the initial election result, one of which became a tie.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Redistricting map updates: proposals, advancements, and enactments between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1

Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, the Florida House and Senate Committees on Reapportionment released new draft maps and the Arkansas Board of Apportionment approved the state’s final legislative maps. Meanwhile, one state—Illinois—enacted a new congressional district map. Proposed. Florida: On Nov. 24, the Senate Committee on Reapportionment released eight...
U.S. POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Weekly Brew: December 3, 2021

Sixteen seats changed party control, including 14 incumbents who lost in state legislative general elections. Sixteen state legislative seats changed party control in the 2021 election. Fifteen seats changed from Democratic to Republican control and one seat changed from Republican to Democratic control. Fourteen incumbents lost general elections, all of them Democrats. By state, nine changes took place in New Jersey and seven took place in Virginia.
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 2

Parnell withdraws from Senate race in Penn., Dr. Oz enters. After Parnell ended his campaign, CNN contributor and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.) said, “Right now you’ve got a wide-open, fluid field in Pennsylvania.” Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco III said, “My most important goal is to keep this seat in Republican hands come 2022, and I believe Dr. Oz’s entry into the race gives us a significant opportunity to do that.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Ballotpedia News

In 2015, U.S. Supreme Court ruled independent redistricting commissions created by voter initiative were constitutional

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that independent redistricting commissions created by voter initiative were constitutional in Arizona State Legislature v. Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. State voters established that commission by approving a constitutional amendment in 2000—Proposition 106—to oversee the mapping of Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts. The Court ruled that “redistricting is a legislative function, to be performed in accordance with the state’s prescriptions for lawmaking, which may include the referendum and the governor’s veto.”
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 2

Two incumbent Democrats to face each other in U.S. House primary in Georgia. Incumbent Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath each won congressional districts in Georgia previously held by Republicans. McBath (6th District) is running for re-election in the newly drawn 7th District, which pits her against Bourdeaux in the Democratic primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Tennessee enacts law authorizing partisan elections for school boards

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local level. In this month’s issue:. Tennessee enacts law authorizing partisan elections for school boards. Redistricting round-up: Illinois adopts new congressional map; Connecticut adopts new legislative map. Legislation update. Have a question/feedback/or just...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#House#Clerk
Ballotpedia News

Union Station – December 3, 2021

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals overturns circuit court’s block of union dues law. On Nov. 22, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals overturned a circuit court order blocking a new state law prohibiting public-sector employers from deducting union dues from employee paychecks. Read our earlier coverage of this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Redistricting timeline update: South Carolina legislature announces special sessions, Washington Supreme Court assumes redistricting authority

Here’s a summary of recent redistricting updates from South Carolina and Washington. South Carolina: On Nov. 18, 2021, Senate President Harvey Peeler (R) said senators will meet on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. in a special session to address redistricting. House Speaker Jay Lucas (R) also announced a special session for the South Carolina House beginning Dec. 1.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Three candidates file for Maine House special election

Political parties had until Nov. 29 to nominate candidates to run in the special election for District 27 of the Maine House of Representatives. The unaffiliated candidate filing deadline also passed on the same day. James Boyle (D) and Timothy Thorsen (R) were both nominated by their respective political parties to run in the Jan. 11 special election. Suzanne Phillips also filed to run as an unenrolled candidate. The filing deadline for write-in candidates is Dec. 6.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Connecticut completes state legislative redistricting

Connecticut completed its state legislative redistricting process on Nov. 23, 2021, when the Connecticut Reapportionment Commission voted 8-0 in favor of new maps for the state’s 36 Senate districts. The commission enacted new House maps on Nov. 18. These maps will take effect for Connecticut’s 2022 state legislative elections. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ballotpedia News

Dickens defeats Moore in Atlanta mayoral runoff election

City Councilman Andre Dickens (D) defeated City Council President Felicia Moore (D) in the general runoff election for mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 30, 2021, receiving 64% of the vote to Moore’s 36%. Incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) announced on May 6, 2021, that she would not seek re-election, making her the first Atlanta mayor since World War II to choose not to run for a second term.
ATLANTA, GA
Ballotpedia News

Illinois enacts new congressional district maps

Illinois enacted new congressional districts on Nov. 24, 2021, when Gov. J.B. Pritzer (D) signed a proposal approved by the legislature into law. Illinois was apportioned 17 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, one set less than it was apportioned after the 2010 census. This map will take effect for Illinois’ 2022 congressional elections.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Biden nominates Shalanda Young for final empty Cabinet post

Welcome to the Thursday, December 2, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Biden nominates Shalanda Young for director of Office of Management and Budget. Tracking school board elections by 2020 presidential results. Andre Dickens elected mayor of Atlanta. Biden nominates Shalanda Young for director...
ATLANTA, GA
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts enacts new congressional district maps

Massachusetts enacted new congressional districts on Nov. 22 when Gov. Charlie Baker (R) signed a proposal approved by the legislature into law. Massachusetts was apportioned nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, no change from after the 2010 census. The map will take effect for the state’s 2022 congressional elections.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

451
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy