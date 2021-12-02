ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ, ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Allied#Coronavirus Pandemic#Ap
Times Daily

Stocks slump after murky jobs report as markets swing

A week of volatile swings on Wall Street ended Friday with more losses for stocks, as a mixed batch of U.S. job market data triggered another bout of dizzying trading. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
STOCKS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices fall for sixth-straight week

Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

More Turmoil For Crude Oil: OPEC+ Ready, But Powell Tapers

OPEC+ sticks to January output hike, but demand collapse may be imminent with the emergence of the omicron variant. The sharp decline in West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil prices on the back of the omicron coronavirus variant outbreak has left many key market participants and facilitators reeling from the shock. Compounding the price action collapse were statements made by OPEC+ on planned future production hikes and Jerome Powell on the state of asset purchase programs. However, corrective moves in the sharp decline were fortunately provided by data releases by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API). An interesting point of observation, as will be elucidated later, is how the price action stuck to key price levels despite the severe implications and the instantaneous severity of the price decline triggers. As we will see earlier, further downside for crude oil may be ahead based on technical information derived from chart analysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Detroit News

OPEC+ maintains modest monthly increases in oil output

Washington – OPEC and allied oil-producing countries have decided to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new omicron variant casts a spikey shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTEN.com

Bad News is Good News for Oil Prices?

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/bad-news-is-good-news-for-oil-prices. You {may|might} have noticed dropping gas prices near where you live, all around the world gas prices are dropping to unprecedented levels. Since the beginning of 2015 prices have dropped below $1 per gallon. The question is, how are these gas prices going to affect all of us?
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy, lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. "Demand concerns were already on the rise and the last thing crude oil bulls were expecting to hear was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Yet contrary to some expectations for only a moderate hike or no hike at all for January, that's exactly what happened. So OPEC+ will be "adding more oil to the global supply and thus completely removing the threat of supply shortages at a time when demand is expected to fall," said Razaqzada. In Thursday dealings, January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 79 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $64.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a loss of 0.9% on Wednesday. February Brent crude declined by 73 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.14 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Bounce Back Despite The OPEC+ Decision

Oil prices rose on Thursday after OPEC+ decided to keep its oil production policy unchanged and add another 400,000 bpd on the market in January. As of 10:14 a.m. EST, post OPEC+ meet, WTI Crude was up 1.46% at $66.53 and Brent Crude had increased 1.35% at $69.80. Both benchmarks erased the losses of 3% right after first news reports suggested the monthly increase was on for January.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia...
POTUS
investing.com

OPEC+ output increase adds to Goldman's bullish oil market view

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) said current oil price levels offer 'compelling' opportunities for investors to reposition for an ongoing structural bull market and OPEC's decision to increase output only supports this upbeat view. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil ends higher after a day of wild swings on OPEC, Omicron

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled more than 1%higher on Thursday, after a see-saw session that saw benchmarks swing in a $5 range after OPEC+ surprised markets by sticking to its plans to boost output slowly. Brent crude futures settled up 80 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.67 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil rallies despite OPEC+, gold dips

Oil markets rallied last night despite OPEC+ surprising the markets and the author by deciding to continue their pre-planned 400,000 bpd production increases this month. OPEC+ has left a huge poison pill in their statement, retaining the right to convene an immediate meeting and to change their mind if omicron continues to send oil prices lower. That has made it dangerous to be short at these levels and the net effect was to lift prices higher, after the market sold immediately on the headline, before reading the small print.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Weakens; OPEC+ May Stick to Planned Output Increase

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Thursday following a report that OPEC and its allies have decided to release more oil into the market as previously agreed, despite the uncertainty caused by the new Covid variant. By 9:25 AM ET (1425 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.3% lower at $64.06 a...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil up as Omicron Heat Fades; OPEC Sticks to Agreed Barrels

Investing.com - Oil prices rebounded Thursday from two days of heavy selling, after a lack of compelling news on Covid’s Omicron variant, and as producer alliance OPEC+ stuck to the number of barrels it planned to roll out in January. For days on end, there had been speculation that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy