ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ho ho oh no! There's a shortage of Santas this holiday season

By Faith Karimi, CNN
Fox5 KVVU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But you might not see jolly old St. Nick at as many holiday gatherings this year. Demand for appearances by Santa Claus at parties, parades and other events has skyrocketed this holiday season while the number of trained and available Santas...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

The best holiday lights in Kansas: Where to find them

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of Kansas families have made visiting Christmas light displays part of their holiday traditions. Click the map to find some fun ones near you, or that may be worth a short drive. We want to add to the list, too. So submit your go-to favorites by entering the Holiday […]
KANSAS STATE
biltmorebeacon.com

A Darkly Hilarious Holiday Alternative

The Magnetic Theatre delivers fans who have come to expect out-of-the-box entertainment a new holiday-themed play sprinkled with a pinch of dark humor and a dash of alternative perspective. “It’s the Most _____ Time of the Year: Oil on Canvas,” opens Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 18. The winter...
MOVIES
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Christmas, holiday events: Light-up nights, festivals, boat parades and more

’Tis the season, and even though Florida doesn’t experience a white Christmas, there are many other indicators that the holiday season has arrived in the Orlando area. Maybe your neighbor is putting up 25,000 twinkly lights on his or her house. Maybe you’re eagerly anticipating a boat or golf cart parade, both of which are uniquely Floridian ways to usher in the holidays. Regardless of how you ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Washingtonian.com

6 Festive Holiday Destinations Within an Easy Drive of DC

It isn’t called Christmas City for nothing. Founded by Moravian missionaries in 1741—and named on Christmas Eve—Bethlehem puts on a show every holiday season, with its “star of Bethlehem” lights all over town, a nativity pageant, horse-drawn carriage rides, and even a “live” Advent calendar where treats are handed out. A big attraction is its German-style outdoor holiday market, Christkindlmarkt, where some 60 vendors sell handmade nutcrackers, Moravian glass, and other wares. The historic and delightful downtown is home to dozens of restaurants and retailers, including the Moravian Book Shop, which opened in 1745 and claims to be the oldest continuously operated bookstore in the world. Also downtown—and not only dressed up but also scented for the season—is Historic Hotel Bethlehem, voted the top historic hotel in the country this year by readers of USA Today. Distance from DC: 195 miles.
LIFESTYLE
thekatynews.com

Ho, Ho, Holiday Events At Discovery Center!

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center unwraps holiday magic!. Open till 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. When the holiday season rolls around, Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston, invites you to unwrap the holiday magic, spread the joy and bring your family and friends to an exciting holiday experience which includes special events all month long!
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Suit#Holiday Season#Christmas#Oh No#Cnn#Santa Clauses
tucson.com

Tucson area gets into the ho-ho-ho spirit with festivals, holiday traditions

You can tell we are officially in the holiday season just by driving through any Tucson neighborhood as soon as the sun goes down. In addition to porch lights, many of your neighbors have strung sparkling blue, green, red and white holiday lights from the eaves. And the more holiday...
The Independent

Puppy dressed as Santa Claus appears to say 'ho ho'

A family from Fort Lauderdale decided to get into the Christmas spirit by dressing their puppy as Santa Claus, but probably didn't expect the dog to play his role to perfection. In footage shared by Allison Fonrouge, the adorable American Bully appears to bark the words "ho ho" as he...
ANIMALS
News Channel Nebraska

Ho Ho Home for the Holidays

US92, Mid City Superstore, and Slumberland Furniture of Norfolk want to help spruce up your Ho Ho Home for the holidays. Be listening to be one of 92 qualifiers to join us December 18th at 10am at Mid City Superstore for a chance to win a $2,000 gift certificate from Mid City Superstore and Slumberland Furniture.
NORFOLK, NE
GV Wire

Jingle-Jangle and Ho-Ho-Ho. It’s Time for Holiday Lights

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Jack Fog steaming up the windows. Tamale-making parties steaming up kitchens. We’ve got many holiday traditions here in the Valley, not the least of which are the light displays that brighten neighborhoods. Here are some of the bigger ones:. Big Fresno Fair’s Holiday Fantasy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
Kenosha News.com

Ho, ho, ho: It's your holiday weekend guide

It’s Thanksgiving Weekend — and your house is full of visiting relatives of all ages. Or, it’s just you and your spouse and your cats. Whatever your situation is, now that you’ve recovered from Thanksgiving dinner — and late-night snacking out of the refrigerator — it’s time to get your giblets off the couch and get the blood flowing in your legs again.
The Derry News

Holiday Happenings

The Nutfield Holiday Parade steps off in downtown Derry on Saturday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. There will be floats, marching units, music, clowns and much more as this longstanding tradition helps ring in the holiday season. The parade begins on West Broadway, heads up Crystal Avenue and ends at Hood Commons.
nohoartsdistrict.com

Ho Ho NoHo Holiday Show Guide

We do holiday shows in the NoHo Arts District! If you’re not in the holiday spirit, you should definitely check out one or all of the shows we’ve put together in this handy, Christmas show quick list. If you have guests visiting, a show is a nice treat or gift. If you’re still not into the holidays, there are non Christmas/holiday inspired shows. Check out the NoHo Theatre Guide.
OCRegister

Eight fun ways to play for the holidays in and around Orange County

If you don’t plan to get away, there are plenty of places nearby to play for the holidays. Want to get that chilly, cozy holiday feeling, but with a beachy twist? Maybe strap on some ice skates and glide around on an ice rink that overlooks the sand and sea. How about a mellow stroll or a strenuous hike to work off that turkey dinner?
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WPG Talk Radio

Turn Oh-No Into Ho-Ho-Ho – 6 Holiday Stress Busting Tips

The holiday season is here once again, and while it is known as the season of joy, for many people it becomes the season of stress. There are plenty of reasons why finances, rowdy shopping crowds, family drama, and trying to do it all, to name just a few. But we have a little holiday gift for you - a short online holiday stress quiz and six stress-busting strategies that can turn your no-no-no into a ho-ho-ho.
basinlife.com

‘Tis the Season’ – Holiday Events, Bazaars, and Markets in Oregon

‘Tis the Season’ – Holiday Events, Bazaars, and Markets. ‘Tis the season, in which ’tis is an old contraction for “it is,” is a phrase heard during the winter drawing attention to what’s known as the “Holiday Season.”. Its association with the winter holidays, rather than any other season, comes...
pncguam.com

Outdoor electric winter wonderland opening for the holidays in Hagåtña

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, Lieutenant Governor Josh Tenorio, and the Guam Museum Foundation invite the island community to celebrate the holiday season by visiting the Electric Winter Wonderland in downtown Hagåtña. Skinner Plaza will be decorated with Christmas lights, pixelating trees, holiday arches, and blizzards of snow for the community...
POLITICS
Sun-Journal

Ha-ha-handmade for the ho-ho-holidays!

From popcorn on strings to evergreen wreaths, making holiday decorations is a longstanding tradition in Maine. For some, it’s a way to make extra money or to craft a heartfelt gift. Others create ornaments, displays or table-scapes to decorate their own homes. Megan Whitman of Canton is knitting red, green...
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy