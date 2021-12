As you get older, you might find that certain physical activities which used to be second nature are seeming significantly more difficult than they once were According to a new study by Harvard Health, sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) "can begin at around age 35 and occurs at a rate of 1 to 2 percent a year for the typical person. After age 60, it can accelerate to 3 percent a year. The loss may be mild, moderate, or severe—or muscles can remain in the normal range." Luckily, there are a whole host of easy to do strength-training exercises that you can incorporate into your daily routine that can help prevent muscle loss.

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO