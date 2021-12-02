ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Graham Cracker Cake

davidlebovitz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a bad blogger. While others are posting recipes for green bean casseroles, newfangled stuffing, and yet another way to improve turkey (it’s amazing how many ways there seem to be, and they just keep coming…) this year, I’m back to digging into my recipe files, finally getting around to...

www.davidlebovitz.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Weelicious

Missouri Cookies

When you want to make a special holiday cookie that fits the bill no matter what you celebrate, these Missouri Cookies are a mouthwatering treat everyone can get excited about. We're getting ready for Hanukkah at our house! Kenya, Chloe and Gemma get such joy from lighting the candles for...
MISSOURI STATE
#Coffee Cake#Food Drink#Instagram#No M M#Relish#Smores
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's Cornflake Cookies (No Bake)

Made with cornflake cereal, peanut butter and a couple of other ingredients, these Cornflake Cookies are no bake, tasty and super easy to make!. I can't remember when I first started making Cornflake Cookies, it has been so long ago. It was one of those recipes that was passed down to me and one that everyone looks forward to during the holidays. With the extra chocolate drizzle over the top, it gives it a nice contrast in flavor that we absolutely adore. This recipe makes a large batch of cookies so it's perfect for cookie exchanges! Trust me, they do not last long! If you are looking to add to your classic cookie collection then you need to make this Cornflake Cookie recipe!
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Crunchy Pina Colada Cake

This crunchy Pina colada cake is so delicious! Creamy and crispy, this pineapple and coconut dessert is ideal for those who adore the taste of pina colada. Plus, you will get a beautiful treat in only 25 minutes. Try it:. Ingredients:. ½ cup melted butter. ½ cup shredded coconut, toasted...
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Easy Sugar Cookies

Are you ready for the BEST sugar cookie recipe? I sure hope so because these Easy Sugar Cookies are absolute perfection!. I am normally not a huge sugar cookie fan because I don’t think there are that many GOOD sugar cookie recipes out there. BUT this soft and chewy sugar cookie recipe is our family’s favorite and seriously the best out there.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
notquitenigella.com

DELICIOUS Chicken Sorrentino

Chicken Sorrentino is a delicious dish that is all about warmer weather with tomatoes, eggplant and basil. Chicken breasts are pounded until tender and then pan fried and then layered with prosciutto, crumbed eggplant slices, a rich tomato based sauce and lots of cheese! It's great to serve guests too. This is a pushy recipe Dear Reader!
RECIPES
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
Epicurious

Nanaimo Bars

The Nanaimo bar is an iconic Canadian confection that is remarkably easy to make and perfect for potlucks and holiday parties. Once the base of crushed graham cracker crumbs, shredded coconut, and chocolate has set, spread velvety custard-flavored buttercream on top, then glaze it with bittersweet chocolate. If you’d like a bar that isn’t as sweet, decrease the amount of powdered sugar to 3 cups and garnish the top with some flaky sea salt.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Quick and easy, these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are soft and chewy and whip up in no time!. If you love cookies and you love easy, then these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are just what you are looking for. These cookies are literally fool-proof and you cannot mess them up. I know the recipe seems impossible and it can't possibly work but I promise you it does! If you have kids that are wanting to learn how to bake then this recipe is a great starting point to teach them. These are soft, chewy and absolutely irresistible. If you are looking for a quick dessert that comes together in no time at all, then you need to make this 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
FanSided

Dairy Queen brings back this favorite holiday Blizzard flavor

It might not be one of the elves four major food groups, but the Dairy Queen holiday Blizzard flavor does make the season merry and bright. Even on snowy days that are filled with the winter chill, this frozen dessert always brings the smiles. Red is the color of the season, and the red spoon is ready to dig into another Blizzard.
RESTAURANTS

