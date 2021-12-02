ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucy Hale & Nicholas Gonzalez in Desert Survival Film 'Borrego' Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"If we keep walking this way, we're going to die." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for Borrego, a desert survival thriller from filmmaker Jesse Harris. Borrego follows a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. She must fight for her survival...

www.firstshowing.net

First Showing

New US Trailer for Horror 'Achoura' About a Scary Moroccan Legend

"He feeds on children." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a French-Moroccan horror film titled Achoura, finally getting a release in the US this December after originally premiering in 2018. Following raves at Cinepocalypse, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and other fests, the US gets to now witness the terrifying tale of a Moroccan legend. Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them surfaces after twenty years, forcing them to deal with a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend. They will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature from folk lore. "It is sociologically proven that fantasy and horror cinema has always enjoyed a renewed interest from audiences and critics in times of social and economic turmoil," the director explains. Achoura stars Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi, Iván González, Moussa Maaskri, & Mohamed Choubi. It's always cool to see the supernatural forces that haunt other cultures.
MOVIES
First Showing

Spine-Chilling Horror Film 'The Darkness of the Road' Official Trailer

"What happened to your face?" Uncork'd Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Darkness of the Road, made by a Venezuelan filmmaker named Eduardo Rodriguez. "The Darkness of the Road will again remind you to be careful who you pick up on the road!" A single mother and her young daughter are driving on a desolate road in a moonless desert. After meeting a young hitchhiker, the mother realizes her daughter is missing. As they search for her, a merciless force begins to torment the two women. Starring Najarra Townsend and Leah Lauren, with Paris Dylan, Gwyneth Glover, and Johnny Whitworth. There is so much blue in this trailer. So many intense colors. And some creepy dude.
MOVIES
First Showing

Crossed Phone Lines Romance Builds in Indie Film 'Him & Her' Trailer

"I just want to listen to your voice… it makes me feel safe." Anam Cara Films has released an official trailer for the indie film Him & Her, a romantic drama from Chicago filmmaker Íce Mrozek. It takes us back to 1989 when everyone still used landline telephones, telling a story about a unique crossed lines connection. These crossed lines lead to a life changing conversation between two strangers, who eventually meet in an unusual way. "I just want this feeling to last." Starring Cristina Spruell and Callan McAuliffe as "her and him". This reminds me of the film Frequency but with an entirely different premise, though the phone is important to plot. I like these kind of stories and I'm curious to find out what happens when they finally try to meet up. Maybe it will work out? Or maybe it will mean something anyway no matter what happens?
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Releases Trailer For His Latest Film

The Rock released a trailer for his next animated film, DC League Of Super Pets. The movie releases on May 20, 2022. “Meet Krypto, the Super-Dog and Superman’s best friend,” Rock wrote. “And his crime-fighting #DCLeagueOfSuperPets Here to sit, stay and save the world. If you think the JUSTICE LEAGUE is badass, just wait til you see… DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS Coming MAY 20 2022 @SevenBucksProd”
MOVIES
Teen Vogue

Lucy Hale Opened Up About Involvement in Pretty Little Liars Reboot

If you were holding out hope that Lucy Hale would appear in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, it might be time to let it go — at least for a bit. In a new interview with Variety, Lucy addressed rumors of her potential involvement in the long-awaited PLL reboot, and it looks like neither she nor any of the original liars will be appearing in the new series. “As far as I know, no one from the original is involved in any way,” Lucy told the publication about a potential cameo. Lucy denied being involved behind the scenes, too. However, that does not mean she’s not keeping an eye on the production. “From what I hear, it’s going to be really dark,” she told Variety.
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

Gil Bellows in Gritty Thriller 'Two Deaths of Henry Baker' Official Trailer

"I'm trying to protect my son!" Saban Films has unveiled a trailer for Two Deaths of Henry Baker, a generational crime thriller from filmmaker Felipe Mucci. It will be arriving on VOD / DVD this January to watch. A decades-long family feud pits two brothers and their sons in a bloody battle for possession of a fortune in gold. On the outskirts of a dusty, rural town, a young boy watches as his father buries a cache of stolen coins. The secret stash is entrusted alone to his favored son, Henry. Thirty years later, a corrupt cop and his crew descend on the now-adult son to snatch the treasure. A bloody ambush ensues, leaving several dead or maimed and Henry being sent away to prison. His only son, Hank, is now in possession of their gold coins, that is until other family members show up to find them. The cast includes Gil Bellows as Henry Baker, plus Tony Curran, Joe Dinico, Sebastian Pigott, Dani Kind, and Jess Salgueiro. This looks like another solid thriller about the endless cycle of greed, everyone betraying everyone else every chance.
MOVIES
First Showing

Seals Reclaim the Open Seas in Animated 'Seal Team' Movie Trailer

"Let's see if we can take down a few of those sharks." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an animated comedy called Seal Team, a fun take on the Navy SEALs but about actual seals trying to fight back against sharks and whales. "Jaws will drop!" Ha ha ha. After his best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, a lovable yet tenacious seal assembles a wacky "Seal Team" to fight back against a gang of sharks overtaking the neighborhood. Quinn and his squad of misfit recruits will stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea. The ensemble voice cast features J.K. Simmons as Claggart, with Kristen Schaal, Patrick Warburton, Dolph Lundgren, Sharlto Copley, Matthew Rhys, Richard Steven Horvitz, Catherine Taber, and Jessie T. Usher as Quinn. Yeah this looks like some harmless fun, but it doesn't look that smart or original overall. It'll be out on Netflix soon, maybe a nice casual watch sometime.
MOVIES
First Showing

Birds on a Journey in Bosnian Animated Movie 'Birds Like Us' Trailer

"Let's show them what they can be…" Lionsgate has debuted an official US trailer for the animated movie Birds Like Us, the very first Bosnian full-length computer animated feature. It originally premiered at a few animation festivals back in 2017, but is only just now getting a release in early 2022. The story follows a group of birds on a journey where they try to find a better life for themselves and the ones they love. In the land of Birdabad, a treebound community in the middle of a vast desert, a society of flightless birds is ruled by a tyrannous leader and his carnivore crew. The fruit-eating birds unthinkingly swap their eggs to survive. But one young couple, Huppu & Hassan, are determined to defy the system and save their rare chick from this terrible fate… It's described as "part comedy, part political allegory." The ensemble voice cast features Jeremy Irons, Alicia Vikander, Khalid Abdalla, Jim Broadbent, Sheridan Smith, Kevin Bishop, Christopher Villiers, Ella Smith, Michele Austin, and Jay Villiers. I quite like that this doesn't look like every other animated movie, even if it does all seem a bit strange, it has some unique style. Check it out.
MOVIES
E! News

Lucy Hale Is Ready to Solve a New Mystery in This Ragdoll Sneak Peek

Watch: Lucy Hale, Hailee Steinfeld & More Praise Michael Kors. Dial it in. This mystery is starting to unravel. In this exclusive sneak peek from the Dec. 2 episode of AMC+'s Ragdoll, DC Lake (Lucy Hale) traces a number that leads her one step closer to piecing the puzzle together. For those who need a refresher, Ragdoll follows a group of detectives looking to solve the Ragdoll Killer case, which includes the murder of six people, all of whom were dismembered and then sewn together. Hence, the nickname for the killer.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Lucy Hale Shares Her Advice for the Next Generation of Pretty Little Liars

You know, the gap between “generations” sure is feeling shorter these days. Ahead of HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (currently in production), TVLine invited Lucy Hale, one of the OG Liars, to impart some wisdom on the next group of young women to find themselves in the crosshairs of a textual terrorist. “Oh my God, it’s so depressing that I already have to give advice to a new generation,” she says with a laugh. “But I think it’s great. It’s an honor that they want to continue the legacy of Pretty Little Liars. Like, how cool is that? I also...
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Jóhannsson's 'Last and First Men' Doc Experience

"We can help you… and we need your help." Metrograph has unveiled the official US trailer for Last and First Men, an experimental documentary made by the late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival just before the pandemic took over, and has been waiting to be released ever since. It's the only feature film directed by iconic Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who made this before he died in 2018. Featuring narration by Tilda Swinton. This feature is a repackaged version of the video Jóhannsson made for his concerts, inspired by Dutch photographer Jan Kempenaers' 2010 art book "Spomenik" about these oddly shaped war monuments. It was shot on 16mm B&W film by the Norwegian cinematographer Sturla Brandth Grøvlen (DP on the films Victoria, Rams, Shelley, Wendy). The Tilda narration is based on text from Olaf Stapledon's book "Last and First Men: A Story of the Near and Far Future". I flipped for this when I had the chance to watch it on the big screen at Berlinale, writing in my review: "My mind melded with the screen on this journey. I loved every last second of this experience."
MOVIES
film-book.com

BORREGO (2022) Movie Trailer: Researcher Lucy Hale witnesses a Drug Plane Crash in the U.S.-Mexico Border Desert

Jesse Harris‘ Borrego (2022) movie trailer has been released by Paramount Movies. The Borrego trailer stars Lucy Hale, Jorge A. Jimenez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Leynar Gomez, Olivia Trujillo, Jaime Aymerich, Edward J. Bentley, and Brendan McNamee. Crew. Jesse Harris wrote the screenplay for Borrego. The Newton Brothers created the music for...
MOVIES
First Showing

New Trailer for 'The Legend of La Llorona' Horror with Danny Trejo

"What's a Llorona? And what does it want with my son?" Saban Films has unveiled an official US trailer for a horror film titled The Legend of La Llorona, the feature debut of filmmaker Patricia Harris Seeley. This is the third horror film in the last few years about the Mexican ghost story of La Llorona. Warner Bros released The Curse of La Llorona, then there was also La Llorona from Guatemala last year. Do we really need another one? This one looks like the least interesting one yet. While vacationing in Mexico, a couple discovers their son's disappearance is tied to a supernatural curse. Aided by the resourceful taxi driver Jorge (Danny Trejo) the family races to save their only child, navigating the foreboding countryside held by menacing cartel thugs. Gaining strength and power and leaving a path of death and destruction in her wake, La Llorona is seemingly unstoppable. The cast also includes Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo, and Zamia Fandiño. This looks exactly like both of the other films before? Why keep telling the same story over again.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Paramount Plus Prequel ‘1883’ Debuts First Trailer

Paramount Plus has unveiled an official trailer for the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” “1883” follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, offering audiences a stark retelling of western expansion and a study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land, Montana. The trailer opens with a shootout in a field, and as it comes to a close, John Dutton (Tim McGraw) says to two nearby men, “So y’all just sit and watch? Thanks for the help.” The trailer continues as you follow...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
First Showing

Another Lovely Cat-Filled Trailer for 'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain'

"Were you painting something?" Another chance to talk about one of my favorite films! Don't mind if I do. Studiocanal UK has released another 60-second official trailer for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, directed by Will Sharpe, with Benedict Cumberbatch as British artist Louis Wain. "From Ancient Egypt to TikTok, cats have accompanied humans on life’s journey. But who made the creatures cute? Louis Wain tells the story of the Victorian-era artist whose widely published [artwork of] cats transformed them from mysterious to irresistible. In a dazzling, career-best performance, Cumberbatch plays one of Britain's most influential eccentrics as a flurry of wild ideas and prodigious artistic output." The cast also includes Claire Foy as his wife Emily, Sophia Di Martino, Olivia Colman narrating, Andrea Riseborough, Jamie Demetriou, Toby Jones, and Stacy Martin, plus a number of fun cameos (a few of which are spoiled in this trailer). I adore this film! It's so delightful and beautiful and quirky and enjoyable in all the right ways. It's available on Prime Video in the US now, opening in the UK this December. I highly recommend this one.
MOVIES

