Lucy Hale & Nicholas Gonzalez in Desert Survival Film 'Borrego' Trailer

"Let's show them what they can be…" Lionsgate has debuted an official US trailer for the animated movie Birds Like Us, the very first Bosnian full-length computer animated feature. It originally premiered at a few animation festivals back in 2017, but is only just now getting a release in early 2022. The story follows a group of birds on a journey where they try to find a better life for themselves and the ones they love. In the land of Birdabad, a treebound community in the middle of a vast desert, a society of flightless birds is ruled by a tyrannous leader and his carnivore crew. The fruit-eating birds unthinkingly swap their eggs to survive. But one young couple, Huppu & Hassan, are determined to defy the system and save their rare chick from this terrible fate… It's described as "part comedy, part political allegory." The ensemble voice cast features Jeremy Irons, Alicia Vikander, Khalid Abdalla, Jim Broadbent, Sheridan Smith, Kevin Bishop, Christopher Villiers, Ella Smith, Michele Austin, and Jay Villiers. I quite like that this doesn't look like every other animated movie, even if it does all seem a bit strange, it has some unique style. Check it out.
Comments / 0